“Love beyond life”: fans honors loved ones who did not live to see Atlético-MG’s double at the Brazilian Nationals | athletic-mg

It was a day of celebration, to show everyone the passion for Atlético-MG. But it was also a tribute. It’s love beyond life. Many Atleticans went to Mineirão, this Sunday, and they did not forget those who taught what it is to be a Rooster, those who shared years of waiting, but are not alive to see the club celebrate the Brazilian title after 50 years.

Deceased fans are honored at Mineirão — Photo: Fred Ribeiro

Outside Mineirão, the family of supporter Felipe, who died of cancer and he won the condolences of Cuca and President Sérgio Coelho, he took a flag in honor of the athlete. On the side, an aunt of the family was also honored, with the phrase: “Rooster until after the end”

Mariane pays homage to her father Valtinho at Mineirão — Photo: Rodrigo Fonseca

Mariane took a photo of her father Valtinho. In 2014, side by side in the same Mineirão, they saw the team win the Recopa, after complicated days in the hospital.

“In 2014, before the end of the Recopa, my father had a heart attack. He promised that if he recovered, he would take me against Lanús. He got better and we went. That day, we shouted champion together. He passed away three years ago. Today, I’m sure that my scream here in Mineirão is also his”

Amanda has prepared a special tribute. Father Naelzo’s photograph was placed on a cardboard doll.

“My dad was the greatest athletic man I’ve ever met. If today I have a black and white soul, it was because of him. He died in 2014, right after winning the Copa do Brasil”

Amanda pays homage to her father Naelzo at Mineirão — Photo: Rodrigo Fonseca

Aunt Vera, by Ana Caroline, was so in love that she only wore uniforms and clothes related to the club. This Sunday, Vera’s special shirt is with her niece for the champions party.

“She taught me to love Rooster. Her wardrobe was split between half Rooster and half Rooster as well. He battled cancer and died in 2019. She is not here in person, but I came with her favorite shirt. And I brought this photo for her to see the champion Rooster”

Ana Caroline pays homage to aunt Vera at Mineirão — Photo: Rodrigo Fonseca

Brenda and Marcos no longer have their father in person. But João is another Atletican who has already departed and was remembered in the Alvinegra celebration of winning the Brasileirão.

“The father was a Rooster fanatic. No need to say anything else right? I’m already crying…”

Brothers Brenda and Marcos pay homage to their father João at Mineirão — Photo: Rodrigo Fonseca