Low pressure at sea causes storms in SP and RJ

Photo: iStock

The week begins with the formation of a low pressure area between the coast of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, with the possibility of evolution into a subtropical cyclone. The system will help to spread heavy rain and even storms in the Southeast Region.

In the formation process, many heavy clouds develop throughout this Monday, December 6th, for this reason there are conditions for heavy rain showers, and even storms in the states of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

The most intense blows should occur in the north of São Paulo, Vale Do Paraíba and in the entire state of Rio de Janeiro. Rain can be accompanied by lightning and strong winds, which can cause trees to fall and other inconveniences.

Large accumulated volumes are expected, which, on the one hand, contribute to the rise in the level of the reservoirs, but can also cause flooding and the formation of water pockets, especially in more urbanized centers.

São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro capital

The two capitals will also have a lot of rain earlier this week. This Monday, both in São Paulo and in Rio de Janeiro, rain can occur at any time of day, in the form of blows that intersperse with periods of improvement.

Even with the rain, temperatures soar, and the day will be marked by a feeling of suffocation in both regions. On Tuesday, the 7th, the rain loses strength in São Paulo and happens quickly and isolated throughout the day, and the temperature drops a little.

On the other hand, in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, rainfall will continue to occur more significantly and Tuesday will be marked by more closed weather. The temperature drops a little, but far from being cold.