Luana Piovani is needled by Pedro Scooby after doing collapse

Luana Piovani, 45 years old, was needled by her ex-husband, Pedro Scooby, 33 years old, after having vented on Friday (3) when she complained about the education given by the surfer to her children. The two are parents of Dom, age 9, and twins Bem and Liz, age 6. In a sequence of videos posted on Instagram, Scooby said that “the place to debate their son’s life is not on the internet” and that he preferred not expose children’s lives on social media.

“It’s been a couple of days since they talked about me on the internet. I’m not going to be discussing over the internet. I don’t think the place to debate the child’s life is on the internet, I think there are several other means. And I also don’t want to expose their life here,” he said.

“Those who live with me, who have crossed paths with me and have seen my relationship with my children, know how as a father, how dedicated I am. I love those children a lot. The greatest gift is for them to say: ‘Daddy, you are the best of the world’. I have my mistakes, like all fathers and mothers too. You learn and improve there.”

On Friday (3), Luana Piovani said that her daughter started singing funk with sexual content after a season with her father, and that the children arrived late for karate classes and still came home with lice.

“Still, I try to avoid breaking the stick, so as not to experience what I experienced when I was little: this terror between father and mother. And we already had very strong moments of terror, when we parted. I still thank God that he lives next door, that he likes children and that he wants to be an honest person. I look at half a full glass, but it’s very frustrating that you had children with someone who doesn’t respect you, who doesn’t empathize with you, that doesn’t take things into consideration,” she said at the time.

Luana Piovani and Pedro Scooby ended their relationship in 2019. The two have been married since 2013. This is not the first time she has complained about raising children on social media. The model has already revealed that the surfer does not require Dom, who is a skateboarder, to wear safety equipment, and she has also criticized the way Pedro treats children’s education, citing that he does not prioritize their having good grades at school.