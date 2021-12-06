Lucas Rabelo and Rayssa are STU’s street champions | skateboard

Lucas Rabelo and Rayssa Leal were the great skateboard street champions of the STU Open. The modality closed the competition with impeccable performances by the great names of Brazilian skateboarding. On the men’s side, Lucas Rabelo, current world runner-up, was the absolute and got the win. In women’s Rayssa Leal got the cup, sealing a spectacular year.

The competition stirred up Praça Duó in Rio de Janeiro. Lucas Rabelo led the men’s competition from start to finish. The Ceará was crowned champion with a spectacular maneuver of 9.62 points. Eduardo Neves and João Lucas Alves completed the podium.

1 of 2 Lucas Rabelo competes in the STU — Photo: Clara Casé Lucas Rabelo competes in the STU — Photo: Clara Casé

STU marks the end of a spectacular year in Lucas Rabelo’s career. The skater was runner-up at the World Skate Street Champion and gold medal at the Pan American Junior Games, all within a span of less than a month.

– It’s the best year of my life, I can put it that way. I was able to skate, happier than ever, to be back at my home in Brazil. And being able to win here was sensational. After having come from other victories, other competitions, nothing better than arriving and winning at home, receiving this Brazilian affection. – Lucas completed after his victory

The women’s competition closed the event. Rayssa and Pamela competed note for note for the title. But who took the mug home was Rayssa Leal. The skate fairy did an exemplary performance, abusing maneuvers with a high level of difficulty. Pamela took second place. The third place went to Virgínia Fortes, the 18-year-old from Nitero.