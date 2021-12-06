Luccas Claro recognizes mistakes in Fluminense’s defeat by Bahia: “I assume all the blame” | Rio de Janeiro

Fluminense lost 2-0 to Bahia this Sunday afternoon, at Fonte Nova, for the penultimate round of the Brazilian Championship, with two failures by Luccas Claro. On the way out of the field, the defender recognized the mistakes and took the blame for the result, but promised to raise his head for the match against the lantern and already relegated Chapecoense next Thursday, at 21:30 (GMT) at Maracanã), earning a vacancy for the Tricolor in Libertadores 2022.

– I knew about the difficulty, Bahia played a great game in their fight. The game was very clear, I assume, there were two individual mistakes that hurt the team a lot. We talked, probably whoever came out ahead would take the victory. That is what happened. I take all the blame there on the two goals. I even commented with Luiz Flávio at the time of the penalty, then an error there in midfield. It’s raising your head, it’s part of it, I didn’t want to, but we have to look for the victory, put our heads in Chapecoense to take Fluminense back to Libertadores.

Highlights: Bahia 2 x 0 Fluminense, for the 37th round of the Brasileirão

Absolute title holder last season, when he was one of the main players on the team, Luccas Claro was unable to maintain the level in 2021 and ended up losing the title to David Braz. Against Bahia, the main defense duo did not play, as David Braz was suspended, and Nino, injured. Therefore, the sector was formed by Luccas Claro and Manoel.

Fluminense could have forwarded a direct spot in the Libertadores group stage, but now it runs the risk of not even qualifying for the competition. With the defeat, Tricolor parked at 51 points and is in seventh place, but can still be overtaken by América-MG or Ceará in this round. In the last round, it depends on a victory to guarantee at least the Pre-Liberters.