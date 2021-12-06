Luiz Adriano targets Serie A club and Palmeiras awaits proposal

Credit: Marcos Brindicci – Pool/Getty Images

In reserve and protagonist of a discussion with a supporter from Palmeira, Luiz Adriano should be one more player to leave Palmeiras in 2022. This situation has caused the striker to be monitored by Internacional, the club that revealed him.

According to the Uol Sports website, the negotiation is seen as difficult by Internacional’s management and so far no formal consultation has been made to Luiz Adriano or Palmeiras.

Last Saturday (4), Palmeiras announced the departures of goalkeeper Jailson and defensive midfielder Felipe Melo, who terminate their contracts at the end of this month and will not be renewed. On social networks, Alviverde fans also campaigned for the departure of striker Luiz Adriano.

The 2021 season is the worst for Luiz Adriano with the Palmeiras shirt. Luiz Adriano played 37 matches, scoring just five goals and distributing four assists.

Controversies

Luiz Adriano was at the center of controversy at Palmeiras by scoring a goal against Sport, for the Campeonato Brasileiro, and celebrating with a gesture of silence.

The forward had already discussed with a Palmeiras fan in the 4-2 defeat by Red Bull Bragantino. At the time, he went viral in a video in which he cursed a Palmeiras native.

