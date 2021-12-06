Maiara and Maraísa are moved by one of Marília Mendonça’s last messages and reveal her mother’s special request

This Sunday (5), the date that marks a month since the tragic death of Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraisa gave a new interview talking about the difficulty of resuming life after everything that happened. They also recalled their last conversations with the Queen of Sofrência, and told how the star’s mother, Ruth Moreira, was instrumental in her return to the stage.

This morning, Maraisa shared a print of the “Patroas” group on WhatsApp, in one of the last conversations with Marília. At the time, the sertaneja celebrated the fact that they appeared in Forbes magazine. “I was thinking how exhausted we were on this subject. The countless calls, meetings, stress. It pays to be firm in our dreams. Girls, the world is too small for the three of us”, said Mendonça on October 8th. “A month without you… I love you”, declared Maiara’s twin. Look that:

Help from Marília’s mother

In an interview with Splash, from UOL, Maiara and Maraisa joked that Marília was the “third twin”. No wonder it was very difficult to return to work after the tragedy. “We held meetings and I made it clear that I didn’t want to do any more concerts in 2021. In my mind that was right”, said Maraisa. But that’s not what happened… A week later, the sisters were back on the road and even assumed some of their friend’s commitments.

According to them, the support of Mrs. Ruth Moreira was essential in this process. “I talked with one and the other, and they were all in an opposite movement, to honor what had been agreed with Marília. Ruth was one of those who asked us not to stop. That’s when I changed too and decided to make my friend proud regardless of her being here. A lot of people depend on it”, commented Maraisa.

Still on the relationship with Marília’s mother, Maraisa stated: “Every time I’m in Goiânia, I go to Ruth’s house. She is very strong. He was one of the people who said that we had to continue and told me that he would like the agreement with Marília not to be undone”.

Difficulty and nervousness on stage

Unlike her sister, Maiara reveals how she planned one of Marília’s shows that they would take over. “The wake and the funeral took place, I waited a day and, while Maraisa was prostrate on her bed, really fallen, I went to the studio and created the show that we presented in Lorena (SP). I set up repertoire, everything. That’s where my record fell. I knew I would have to continue. If I didn’t do what I agreed with her in life, I’d be a coward, and I’d regret it up front”, she said.

Part of the pain with Marília’s absence also comes from the many plans that the three of them made together. “We went without a show for two years because of the pandemic, then we created the planning for the Patrons and started to include Marília in everything. We spent a long time living work together. Our dreams became those of the Mistresses. We aim for an international career together. What to do now?”, asks Maiara. But the singer herself recognizes: “It remains for us to carry this legacy and always deliver the best”.

In the case of Maraisa, it has been common to go back to shows and feel “lost”, especially when the reality of what happened with Marília is lost. “I go up on stage and I don’t know how to behave. Can I say that? Play with that? At the show in honor of Marília I couldn’t sing. Was heavy. It hurt me a lot to look at her on a screen”, he admitted.

“I would leave the stage and ask myself, ‘Am I interacting with my friend on a big screen? Like this?'”, said Maraisa. The artist also revealed that she is bothered by some ideas that have been suggested in this process: “When they say that we could put Marília in a hologram in the Patroas project, I ask myself: ‘Do you really? Really?’. This all hurts me so much”.

Even so, the twins observe how the concerts have helped in the grieving process. “I get so much strength from the fans, so much affection. I know that in the first shows, especially those that would be Marília’s, the fans weren’t there to see Maiara and Maraisa, many didn’t even know us well. They just wanted to be comforted by us. And we’re back on stage for the people who depend on us and for our mental health. If I was at home, without a show, I was chipped”, added the singer.

Friendship, last conversations and the pain of loss

Despite their success on stage, the “three sisters” relationship was mainly focused on friendship. “We were friends all the time. He talked about cachaça, romance, everything. Friendship always came first, ‘singing’ was fun”, recalled Maraisa. “Marília defended me when she didn’t even need to. She bought my fight like I didn’t”, she remembered.

Maiara also explained the pain of this loss, citing questions about why they talk so much about Marília. “Just imagine. If you lost your husband or wife today, what would it be like? Someone you live with 24 hours a day. Would not suffer? That’s it. I had Marília taken away from me at the time I had the most beautiful project of my life with my best friend”, answered.

“I always listen to the audios and read the advice Marília gave me”, he added. Upon reading Marília’s message about the world being too small for the “Mistresses”, Maiara was even moved. “Until today, we have not erased this group. I especially kept this message that came right after we conquered the cover of Forbes”, completed the artist.

As for little Leo, son of the Queen of Suffering, Maraisa reflected: “I have a lot of love for him and I know he’s okay. It’s a child, right? Marília got pregnant and left this boy to her mother, to keep her company. Even in this she did well. He left Leo for us”, he stated. Finally, the singer also guaranteed that the duo will continue to carry Marília’s legacy. “We, at this moment, have the same work left by Marília. She is present in everything, she is the first voice in our songs. So we will continue to carry this legacy, showing the work that was also Marília’s”, concluded.