Maiara and Maraísa cry at Fantástico when they remember the last days of Marília Mendonça: ‘She had an intuition’; watch

Longing that has no end! This Sunday (5), one month has passed since the tragic accident that took the life of Marília Mendonça. To recall the unforgettable singer’s trajectory, “Fantástico” prepared a special report, with the presence of Maiara and Maraísa, best friends of the sertaneja. To complete, the program also marked the launch of Gustavo, Marília’s brother, in his musical career, alongside his duo Dom Vittor.

As announced by Poliana Abritta and Maju Coutinho, Maiara and Maraísa were connected to Marília “through their heart and through their music”. The singers commented on how they are coping with the loss this past month. “We are doing well as far as possible. Getting a lot of strength from fans, faith and God first“, said Maiara.

“Of course, the heart still hurts a lot, we suffer. I didn’t want to cry, man. We are all privileged because she chose us“, said Maraísa, with tears in her eyes. “This ‘Mistresses’ thing was she who ran it, she was always the one who did everything“, they told, referring to the project “Patroas”, which yielded a lot of hits and even scheduled a tour.

The release of the trio even took place on the stage of “Fantástico”. “An incredible release that we were all three of us very happy about. That’s what we always have to remember. We were dedicated from beginning to end, we lived intensely, we laughed a lot…“, said Maraisa. “In the end no, because there is no end. it’s infinite“, observed the other sister.

“She lived everything intensely. In these last few days, she prepared everything. She had an intuition“, recalled Maraisa. The twins completed, stating that Marília was really “genius”. Before his early death, Mendonça was excited to launch his brother Gustavo’s duo, alongside Dom Vittor. A Rainha da Sofrência came to record the song and video for “Calculista” with the two. Now, Maiara and Maraísa decided to sponsor the pair.

“Today is a day to celebrate the beginning of a great career, the boys are very talented“, announced Maiara, before calling them to the stage. Gustavo told how the tragedy involving his sister made him question his career. “When it all happened, my thoughts stopped. But then I thought: ‘Man, if I stop, I’ll have to carry the pain of losing my sister. And a pain of having failed in what she sent me.’ She referred Dom and me, got it?“he stated.

The new sertanejos even revealed that they hired most of Marília’s team to continue with them. “80% of the team is with us today“, said Gustavo. “I absolutely did not want anyone to leave our group“, added Maiara.

At one point, they all agreed: Ruth, Marília’s mother, was the great fortress to go through this moment. “Ruth has a very beautiful life story, I say she has to be studied. No wonder that Marília was a great woman. Music heals too, we’re going to heal ourselves in the most beautiful way, and I think how Marília would like to see us, singing“, pointed out Maiara.

On the last 17th, the song “Calculista” would be released. “When the pre-production was ready, Gustavo listened at home and Marília listened. She said: ‘Man, what a good song. Why don’t you record and ask me to participate?’, he replied: ‘I don’t know’. He called me and told me, I said, ‘Oh my God! What do you mean guy? Go back there, talk to her’“, recalled Dom Vittor. “We had a meeting and said that it would not be good to launch a career with a partnership. She kept teasing me: ‘My brother refused my participation’“, joked Gustavo. Finally, they even performed the track on Sunday; watch: