Man is killed with 43 shots after a fight at a Gusttavo Lima show on AM – In time

Manaus – A man identified, Genesis Nascimento da Costa, 40 years old, was executed with at least 43 shots this Sunday morning (5), according to the Military Police. The crime took place at around 6 am at a gas station, located on Avenida Torquato Tapajós, North Zone of Manaus.

According to the 18th Companhia Interativa Comunitária (Cicom), the victim would have been involved in a riot at the show by “Buteco do Gusttavo Lima”, held at the Arena da Amazônia, when he left the venue and was chased.

The Military Police did not obtain information on how many suspects participated in the crime. After leaving the venue, Genesis had his vehicle, an EcoSport model, intercepted and machine-gunned. The victim lives in a condominium near where she was attacked.

The 18th Cicom team was unable to confirm the model of the car used by the suspect. The motivation for the fight on the show is still unknown by authorities.

Genesis’ body was removed to the Forensic Medical Institute (IML). The Civil Police must investigate the case.

