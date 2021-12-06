Man who killed 3 in Gois faces custody hearing tomorrow (6/12) – National

(photo: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

Currently, the confessed murderer is in a cell isolated from other detainees, following the determination of the Public Security Secretariat of Gois (SSP-GO). The announcement of the measure was made last Saturday (4/12) by the holder of the portfolio, Rodney Miranda. “I decided to find a room for him, he will, in principle, be alone in Aparecida”, explained the secretary.

To the Courier, Rodney spoke about the decision to keep Wanderson isolated. “Criminals who commit crimes against women and children, and especially attempted rape, are covered by insurance. Another factor is that he is a highly dangerous person, and maximum security cells are already, generally, individual,” he points out.

During a press conference held after Wanderson turned himself in to the police, Rodney pointed out that “who forced him to make this decision was the strategic situation set up by the police”. “The siege got tighter every day and he knew he had no alternatives,” he guarantees.

Since last Sunday (28/11), when he killed his partner, stepdaughter and neighbor in Corumb de Gois, Wanderson has been at large. In the escape, he passed by Alexnia, Abadinia and Gameleira.

Head of the State Police Office for the Repression of Rural Crimes, Rafaela Azzi, explained to the Correio that Wanderson had water and food available. “The region he was in had water, abandoned houses and a disposition of fruit, which may have helped him, such as mangoes, guava and seriguela. Even so, when he asked for shelter at the house (by Cinda, the woman who convinced him to give himself up ), she reports that he was hungry and that he ate very voraciously”, points out Rafaela.

Lieutenant Colonel Commander of the Rural Battalion of the Military Police of Gois, Andr Luz de Carvalho, highlights that the work developed by Batalho contributed to the efficiency of the search for the fugitive. “We have a methodology based on the registration of these (rural) properties, which would basically be the address of each rural property we visit. It receives a georeferencing board. We also involve the rural producer in message groups, to make him a promoter of public safety”, he highlights.

Regarding the help of the population, Andr highlighted that, compared to the Lzaro case, the denunciations of the searches by Wanderson were more assertive. “The number of complaints was much smaller, and all of them were duly checked. But this help from the population continues to be an important tool”, he assesses.

During this Saturday’s conference (4/12), Rodney explained the reasons why the searches for Wanderson have a smaller number of agents. “The other one (Lzaro) already had a history of running away and violence and confronting the police and authorities. He came running here (Gois) committing atrocities. He screamed at the police that he wasn’t going to turn himself in. So we need to mobilize a number The biggest number of professionals in the first week and make an exhibition of his figure, to get a subsidy and be able to capture him, because he went to a region he knew very well. Both had a high level of danger, but different profiles,” he explains.

Crimes:

See the full list of crimes and penalties

Qualified homicide: he was a minor and could answer for the crime up to 21 years of age. It is worth remembering that the man is already past this age.

Goianpolis

Attempted femicide: from 12 to 30 years old.

Mines general

Robbery: from 20 to 30 years.

Corumb

Feminism: up to 30 years old

Abortion: up to 10 years

Accredited theft: up to 8 years

Gun permit: up to 4 years

Qualified homicide: up to 30 years old

Latrocencia: up to 30 years

Corumb’s sentences can be increased and the sentence can reach 157 years.