Manchester United beat Crystal Palace with a great goal from Fred in Ralf Rangnick’s debut

Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 1-0 at Old Trafford, in the 15th round of the Premier League, with a goal by Brazilian Fred

if Old Trafford is known worldwide as ‘dream Theater‘, this Sunday (5) was a day for fans of Manchester United dream of better times. In the game that marked the debut of coach Ralf Rangnick, the Red Devils won the Crystal Palace by 1 to 0 for the 15th round of the Premier League.

The match, which was decided with a great goal marked by Brazilian Fred in the final stretch of the second half, had exclusive transmission to Star+ subscribers.

From December 10th to 12th the new Star+ Free Access arrives! It’s 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here to learn more!

After suffering recent routs to rivals and embarrassment, United fans have had their minutes to dream. Besides sir Alex Ferguson, a fixture at Old Trafford, Ralf Rangnick’s debut also had the ‘bless’ of another United legend: Wayne Rooney. The greatest scorer in the club’s history insisted on being present in the stands against Palace.

And he certainly liked what he saw: a lot of pressure in the first half.

Dominating ball possession, the home team managed to impose itself and play in the offensive field.

Playing with tight lines, the rival, commanded by former French player Patrick Vieira, had to turn around to avoid being leaked and almost saw Dalot score in the final minutes.

Unlike the first half, however, the Palace started to deny what was left for the Red Devils: space in the attack. Closed on defense, the visiting team started to force mistakes from the hosts, gradually irritating the fans in the stands.

A good chance came from set pieces, when the Brazilian Alex Telles, ex-Grêmio, took a free kick and hit Guaita’s crossbar.

If United were struggling to break into the Palace defence, Patrick Vieira’s team had a good chance of opening the scoring with Ayew, who squandered by sending them down the back line.

But it is precisely at the moment of difficulty that quality needs to appear. And it was from the feet of a Brazilian. Close defense, assist from Greenwood. Fred does what? A beautiful slap for coverage, with no chances for Guaita.

In an afternoon that made Teatro dos Sonhos vibrate again, a Brazilian goal gave Ralf Rangnick the taste of debuting with victory ahead of Manchester United.

Best moments

Championship situation

Manchester United go to 24 points, momentarily in 6th place in the Premier League. Palace parked at 16 points, in 12th position.

The guy: Fred

Scoring a second-half covering goal, he drove fans at Old Trafford wild. Applauded and better on the field after solving the match in the only way possible: with talent.

Fred celebrates Manchester United goal Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

It was bad: Sancho

One of United’s hottest signings, Sancho didn’t do well on Rangnick’s debut at the club. It gave way to Greenwood in the second half.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

upcoming games

United returns to the field on Wednesday (8), again at home, when they receive the Young Boys-SUI, for the Champions League. The next appointment for the Premier League is scheduled for Saturday (11), against the Norwich.

Crystal Palace will receive the Everton next Sunday (12), at Selhurst Park Stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Datasheet

MANCHESTER UNITED X CRYSTAL PALACE

GOALS: Fred (77′), for Manchester United

Manchester United: Of Gea; Dalot, Lindelöf, Maguire and Alex Telles; McTominay, Fred, Sancho (Greenwood), Rashford (Elanga) and Bruno Fernandes (Van de Beek); Cristiano Ronaldo. TECHNICIAN: Ralph Rangnick

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Tomkins, Guehi and Mitchell; Kouyaté (Eze), Gallagher and Schlupp; Ayew (Olise), Zaha and Benteke (Édouard). TECHNICIAN: Patrick Vieira