Mancini admits frustration over a draw and clings to the “hope” for Grêmio to escape Serie B

With Grêmio’s situation practically irreversible in the Serie A of the Brasileirão, coach Vagner Mancini admitted frustration with the goal conceded in the 41st minute of the second half, which culminated in the tie with Corinthians, this Sunday, in São Paulo. However, the coach clings to the hope of rooting for parallel results for Tricolor to reach the last round still with chances of permanence.

“Now, with a clearer head, we know that there is still a possibility. We are going to hold onto it. We still have hope. Whether it will last 24 hours or 72 hours, we don’t know, but we are holding onto it. From now on, we have to act that way. Thinking, analyzing, and hoping for these two results to happen. Then on Thursday it will be a four-team fight for two spots,” he explained.

See too

According to the commander, the performance at NeoQuimica Arena was competent, with grit and race, and the entire cast was outraged for letting the triumph slip so close to the end. “We almost find each other in the locker room. We all have panache and taking a goal at 42 of the second half wasn’t in the script for any of us. The delay for the press conferences was due to the installation of the equipment. winning and taking the goal is, of course, a lot of demand from everyone. This is very strong in Grêmio. Also annoyance. We almost reached our goal. It’s natural that we’re upset,” he reiterated.

In advantage, the Grêmio team ended up retreating in the second stage and giving space to the hosts, who managed to control the match in the end until the goal. Mancini defended himself about having gone down the lines. “I can’t believe we retreated. Corinthians kicked the goal, with Willian and the goal. If we had retreated so much, we would have been massacred. At that time, Corinthians had no defensive midfielders. There, we knew that the team’s brain was behind ours. I can’t analyze the result. Our team fought, fought and honored Grêmio’s shirt. We took the goal from outside the area with a kick,” he said.

Regarding his replacements, Mancini said that he opted for Vanderson at the end to escape the counterattack and revealed physical problems for midfielder Alisson. “Alison has been out of training for four days. He has problems.”





With this result, Grêmio remains in 18th place, with 40 points, three away from Bahia, Juventude and Cuiabá. The last two, still with a game in hand. Verdão da Serra challenges São Paulo at Morumbi, at 7 pm, and Dourado receives Fortaleza, at Arena Pantanal, at 8 pm, this Monday. If both score, the Tricolor will be mathematically lowered.