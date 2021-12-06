Mancini doesn’t throw in the towel on Grêmio in Serie A

Grêmio drew 1-1 with Corinthians and was even closer to relegation to Serie B. However, coach Vagner Mancini did not throw in the towel and said there is a chance to avoid the worst. The coach also praised the team’s performance.

“A locker room when you take a goal at 40 in the second half is a lot of pressure. We almost found ourselves in the locker room. It wasn’t in the script for any of us. . It’s natural for us to be like this, but as long as there’s hope, we’ll fight. Whether the hope will last 24 or 72 hours, I don’t know. We’re stuck with it. I don’t think our chance is close to zero. , said the technician.

Grêmio needs two teams between Cuiabá, Juventude and Bahia to no longer score points, and still win their last game, against Atlético-MG, to remain in the elite of Brazilian football.

“Today is a difficult day to talk about. We still have opportunities and we are going to hold on to that. We depend on some results and we know the situation,” he commented.

The team’s posture, however, won praise. Even though Corinthians’ goal has generated complaints.

“The posture was that of someone who wants to win, of going up, of playing most of the game in attack. We scored a goal and we knew that Corinthians would attack. We tried to block and we had been doing it well. bid in which we loosened the mark and gave the opportunity to shoot from outside the area of ​​a player that we called attention to throughout the week, because he is a differentiated athlete, who hits the ball very well. That goal was a shower of cold water in all of us,” explained Mancini.

“Has it become more difficult? Yes, we recognized that. It was important to have won today. But we saw a seasoned team, which fought a lot, which surpassed itself and played a game of equals with Corinthians,” he concluded.

Depending on the results of Juventude and Cuiabá, the relegation can be confirmed this Monday. It’s enough that both score points in their games against São Paulo and Fortaleza respectively.