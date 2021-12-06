Mancini laments Grêmio’s failure to score, but keeps hope: “Chance is chance” | Guild

Coach Vagner Mancini lamented the failure of Grêmio’s scoring in the bid that determined the tie by 1-1 with Corinthians this Sunday, at Neo Química Arena, for the penultimate round of the Brasileirão. Still, the commander maintains hopes of keeping the team in Serie A.

In a virtual press conference, the coach said that he liked the team’s posture until Renato Augusto’s goal in the second half, in a move that Villasanti stopped following the rival midfielder.

– The team’s marking posture came very well until the move at 42 in the second half, where we loosen the mark and give the possibility of a shot from outside the area, by a player I had called attention to. We ended up taking a goal, which obviously threw a shower of cold water on all of us – said the coach.

The tie is terrible for Grêmio because it could fall this Monday. It is enough for Juventude and Cuiabá to score against São Paulo and Fortaleza, respectively. Even so, the coach maintains hopes of avoiding the fall, just knowing how long they will last.

– It’s natural that we’re upset. But as long as there is hope, we will fight. Whether the hope is going to last 24 hours or 72 hours, we’re still hanging on to that, because there’s still a lot to play for this round. Depending on the results, Grêmio still has a chance. I don’t think it’s close to zero. Chance is chance. I still believe a lot in that – completed the coach.

With the result, Grêmio continues in the 18th position, but with 40 points. Tricolor can reach a maximum of 43 in the last round and, if they get there alive, they’ll have to beat Atlético-MG next Thursday, at the Arena, at 9:30 pm, and hope for a combination of results.

