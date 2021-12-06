Maracanã Lawn will undergo changes for 2022 – Flamengo

Stadium will undergo an unprecedented change in the lawn to support the 2022 calendar

Flamengo will play this Monday (06) the last match in Maracanã this season. After the end of this edition of Brasileirão, the Sacred Temple will be available to the company that manages the stadium for around 80 days. The idea is to completely overhaul the playing field and include synthetic grass for commitments from 2022 onwards.

The plan is to join the artificial material to the natural turf, which also foresees changes. The idea, according to Severiano Braga, CEO of Maracanã, is to keep 90% of the natural grass and the rest synthetic from the Swiss company ”GrassMax Systems”. This inclusion is seen as advantageous mainly due to the quick recovery after the conclusion of matches.

The budget for this renovation is expected to cost between R$3 million and R$4 million. The money invested will come from the company created by Flamengo and Fluminense responsible for managing the stadium. Fulfilling the planning goals, Maracanã will be available for decision of the Carioca Championship in 2022. The information was initially disclosed by the website ‘O Globo’.

Severiano Braga explained in more detail how the reform process will take place: “We are going to remove between 10cm and 15cm of soil. Afterwards, we will enter the sand, trim, and plant the grass. Then, add water, fertilizer and wait for it to grow”.

And concluded: “It’s already difficult to keep the field good with the amount of games currently played. I don’t recommend that one more team play at Maracanã. This structure that we are going to install will support the load we have today. More games than we already have will be absurd, since it would greatly affect the quality of the show”.