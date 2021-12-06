Maracanã will use hybrid grass in 2022; exchange has an estimated cost of BRL 4 million and will take 90 days | soccer

The Maracanã management informed this Monday that it will adopt, from 2022, hybrid grass, a combination of natural grass with synthetic fibers. The exchange will start this month, after the end of competitions, and is expected to be completed in 90 days. The expectation is that it will be ready for the semifinals of the Campeonato Carioca.

The stadium suffered several criticisms related to the quality of the field throughout this year, a chronic problem that was not resolved with changes and treatment of the pitch throughout the season.

– It is a necessary intervention, which had as main factors the volume of games played in the stadium and also the weather interference. It will take approximately three months of work for the lawn to be ready as soon as possible, without compromising the 2022 calendar – said Severiano Braga, CEO of Maracanã.

1 of 2 Gramado do Maracanã — Photo: Luã Vitor / Maracanã Maracanã Lawn — Photo: Luã Vitor / Maracanã

“Hybrid grass” is a combination of natural grass reinforced by polyethylene fibers, which are injected 18 centimeters deep and two centimeters over the surface of the field and is used in several high-end stadiums in Europe. “The technology of this system makes a “seam” between the synthetic threads and the natural grass, using special equipment”, says the statement.

The investment in this work will be fully funded by Maracanã itself, without any contribution from the clubs, and the estimated value is R$ 4 million, informed the company that manages the stadium.

2 of 2 Gramado do Maracanã was not in the best condition throughout the season — Photo: ge Gramado do Maracanã was not in the best condition throughout the season — Photo: ge

Maracanã has been jointly managed by the Fla-Flu duo since April 2019. The concession was renewed by the Rio de Janeiro State Government at the end of November for another six months.

Maracanã decides to use hybrid grass and installation will start in December

Maracanã management continues its constant analysis of the results and pays attention to the necessary adjustments for the improvement and resourcefulness of actions at the stadium. Following the principle of walking in initiatives that work and fixing what can be improved, this management decided that it will use hybrid grass (natural grass reinforced by synthetic fibers), the same that most European stadiums have been adopting.

The decision to use hybrid grass came after all the efforts made to keep the turf in good condition, as long as possible throughout the season and after evaluations, based mainly on the equation involving the climatic characteristics of the state of Rio de Janeiro and the number of games played per year at the stadium, shot the most used in any country for football matches.

The Grassmax System combines natural grass with synthetic fibers to ensure consistency throughout the season. In other words, it is 100% natural grass of the celebration shorts type, reinforced by polyethylene fibers, which are injected 18 centimeters deep and two centimeters over the surface of the field. The technology of this system makes a “seam” between the synthetic threads and the natural grass, using special equipment.

First, we have the removal of 15 centimeters of the current lawn, then comes the cleaning of the entire area and preparation for receiving a new layer of sand with adequate and uniform granulometry. Then, laser leveling of the new sand layer is carried out by checking the trim. Finally, the lawn is planted in sprigs, grass seedlings formed by leaves, roots, stolons and rhizomes without the presence of soil. After a few days of planting and the formation of the new turf, the work of sewing the threads into the soil begins.

This system always ensures a uniform surface, has greater efficiency and resistance to trampling, sustains more hours of play per year than the classic surface which is not reinforced and is responsible not only for drainage, but also for regulating the amount of water and temperature of the soil, improving conditions for grass growth.

The installation process for the new lawn will begin at the end of this year’s season, and will take around 90 days to complete. “It is a necessary intervention, which had as main factors the volume of games played at the stadium and also the weather interference. It will take approximately three months of work for the lawn to be ready as soon as possible, without compromising the 2022 calendar”, says Severiano Braga, CEO of Maracanã.