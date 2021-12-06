Maraisa talks to Marília Mendonça 1 month after death

Maraisa posted a new print of the group on WhatsApp that she shared with her sister and duo, Maiara, and Marília Mendonça, within a month of the singer’s death. Sertaneja’s best friends have a full schedule after taking over their shows and have been performing all over Brazil, even though they have canceled a concert in the city where Marília Mendonça’s plane crashed.

“1 month without you… I love you!”, captioned Maraisa, who considered giving up her career after the tragic death of her friend, in Instagram stories this Sunday (5th). The singer shared words of comfort sent by her friend to her and her sister, in the group they had on the social network of messages. See print in gallery above!

Marília Mendonça encouraged Maiara and Maraísa: ‘The world is small for us’

The subject was the press conference that the sertanejas were going to give, about their new project “Patroas 35%”. “We play with our heads and, when we need to, with our hearts”, said a message shared by Marília Mendonça with her friends.

“How much meaning does this have, right? I wanted to share it with you,” stated Marília. “Did you realize that nothing was in vain and that everything was as we imagined? About the press conference? Crazy, right,” she reflected.

“I was thinking how much we wore out on this subject. The countless calls, meetings, stress. It’s worth being firm in our dreams. Girls, the world is too small for us 3”, concluded the young woman.

Maiara and Maraisa participated in a tribute to Marília Mendonça

Also this Sunday (5th), Marília will have a great special tribute on “Fantástico”, on TV Globo. Determined to make the singer’s legacy more and more alive, Maiara and Maraísa participated in the recording and guaranteed “a lot of emotion” in the interview for the electronic magazine led by Maju Coutinho and Poliana Abritta.

The same effort is seen by members of Marília Mendonça’s family, as the singer’s brother, Gustavo, thrilled fans by “taking her” on a trip. Gustavo and Ruth Moreira, his mother, took Murilo Huff to tears in his first show since the death of his ex-wife this Saturday (4th).

In addition, the young man will also be in the tribute of “Fantástico”, in which he will present, for the first time on television, the music that was composed by Marília Mendonça and is a partnership with Gustavo and his duo, Dom Vittor. “Calculista” was released last Friday (3rd).

Gustavo and Dom Vittor took over Marília Mendonça’s band after her death from a plane crash and, like her boyfriend, Matheuzinho, have been working to resume shows.