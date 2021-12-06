Maraisa talks to Marília Mendonça: ‘1 month without you’

This Sunday (5/12), completes one month of the death of Marília Mendonça in the fatal air accident in Caratinga, Minas Gerais. marisa, that just like the sister mahara, was very close to the singer, recalled a screenshot of a conversation about friendship between them.

“1 month without you… I love you”, wrote the singer.

In the post, Marília talks about the connection with Maiara and Maraisa and about the problems they had with their work at the time. “Girls, the world is too small for the three of us”, he said at the end of the message.

See the post!

Reproduction/Instagram

Family to restore Marília Mendonça’s notebook

D. Ruth Moreira, mother of the Queen of Sofrência, must hire a specialist to help with the restoration process of the diary kept by the sertaneja and which was discovered among the wreckage of the plane that crashed on November 5th. For the time being, the notebook has not been opened by anyone.

“We haven’t opened it yet. But there’s definitely a lot there. A lot of personal stuff, and a lot of lyrics. We are preserving this to open at the right time. We don’t know when we’ll have the chest and head to open this notebook”, said João Gustavo, brother of Marília Mendonça. “When we do this, I’m sure the first thing we’ll do is publicize if we’re going to record these songs, if we’re going to finish what’s left to finish… I’m sure there’s a lot of good stuff there.”

Since her adolescence, Marília had the habit of collecting notebooks. In addition to personal notes, the diary contained dozens of drafts of old and new letters.

“As the diary has deteriorated and was found to be very wet, it is still not possible to say exactly what was there. The family is carrying out this survey in detail”, highlighted lawyer Maurício Carvalho.

He, who was the first person to recognize the bodies of Marília Mendonça and other passengers on the twin-engine plane after the tragedy that occurred in the Piedade de Caratinga region of Minas Gerais, continued: “This was a diary written by her, and now the own family is taking care of it. There were several lyrics in there: old lyrics, new lyrics”, said the representative of the singer’s family.

Tribute in Fantastic

This Sunday, December 5th, will complete one month since the death of Marília Mendonça, fatal victim of an air accident in Serra da Caratinga, Minas Gerais, with four other people. With the pain still latent and the longing increasing every day, in order to keep the singer’s memory, the “Fantastic” will pay tribute to the deceased artist, with the participation of her brother, Gusttavo, with his partner, Dom Vittor, in addition to Marília’s best friends, the sisters Maiara and Maraisa.

On stage at the “Show da Vida”, presented by Maju Coutinho and Poliana Abritta, the two duos will sing an unprecedented song with the participation of the Queen of Sofrência.

“Next Sunday there will be an unmissable and unforgettable moment at ‘Fantástico’! It will be very exciting! We’re waiting for you!”, wrote Maiara on her Instagram profile, showing behind the scenes.

Marília Mendonça, 26, had blunt polytrauma, according to a report by the coroner Thales Bittencourt de Barcelos. The information was given at a press conference that took place on November 25, with details of the report by the Forensic Medicine Institute (IML) and the progress of investigations by the Civil Police.

MAIN NEWS

Thales Bretas plays Paulo Gustavo’s ashes in New York. Video!

Flamengo player runs over cyclist, who dies on his way to hospital

CCXP Worlds 21: Joke with Angelica and Globo opens HBO Max panel

Carnaval 2022: Gil do Vigor will parade through Grande Rio at Sapucaí