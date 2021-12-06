Marcelo de Carvalho becomes a sealer and takes a snobbish attitude towards Globo

Marcelo de Carvalho, vice president of TV network!, forgot a little about the problems of his station and launched heavy criticisms against the Globe. Far from a rivalry, especially in terms of programming and audience, the owner of the São Paulo channel mocked the crisis experienced by the leader.

On his Twitter account, the businessman said that the Marinho family’s TV had a miracle: “To be rejected by the left and the right”. His statement was motivated by the bad situation of the channel in prime time.

“Globo, where I had the honor of working at the time of giants like Roberto Marinho and Jorge Adib, is now the sealing station”, he joked. “From partial journalism. And with that he distances himself from the public”, finished.

The public tore up criticism against Marcelo de Carvalho. “His pseudo broadcaster never got out of the crisis and the trait. Talking about competitive journalism, having this Sikêra guy as your anchor, is one of the most boring jokes in recent years. I miss TV Manchete!”, detonated an Internet user.

“But look… I tell you calmly. I live without RedeTV!, but I don’t live without Globo. There’s so much talk that Globo is the sealing station, but the station you manage talks about Globo 95% of the time. Without Globo, you and RedeTV! do not survive”, warned another.

“If Globo with twice the audience of the 2nd place is ‘rejected’, RedeTV! that registers trace throughout the day being the last placed of the open TVs, is what then?”, questioned a third party.

“Globo, even in the fall, manages to give more bang than the sum of Record, SBT and Band. Your station doesn’t even enter that account, because it lives in the trace of so insignificant”, he needled one more.

Check out:

Globo achieved a miracle: being rejected by the left and the right. Globo, where I had the honor of working, at the time of giants such as Roberto Marinho and Jorge Adib, is now the sealing station. Partial journalism. And with that he distances himself from the public. pic.twitter.com/RxzxjfjNT9 — Marcelo de Carvalho (@MarceloCRedeTV) December 4, 2021