Marília Mendonça’s family hires a specialist after discovering an object

the family of Marília Mendonça received the singer’s diary found in the wreckage of the twin-engine aircraft that crashed on November 5 and killed the 26-year-old artist. The famous woman’s relatives hired a specialist to help them in the process of restoring the object.

The brother of Marília Mendonça, João Gustavo told the newspaper O Globo. “We haven’t opened it yet. But there’s definitely a lot there. A lot of personal stuff, and a lot of lyrics. We are preserving this to open at the right time. We don’t know when we’ll have the chest and head to open this notebook”, declared.

“When we do this, I’m sure the first thing we’ll do is publicize whether we’re going to record these songs, whether we’re going to finish what’s left to finish… I’m sure there’s a lot of good stuff there”, informed.

The diary contained notes from the countryman and lyrics of unpublished songs. “As the diary has deteriorated and was found to be very wet, it is still not possible to say exactly what was there. The family is carrying out this survey in detail”, said the lawyer Maurício Carvalho.

“This was a diary written by her, and now her family is taking care of it. There were several letters in there: old letters, new letters…”, commented.

Death of Marília Mendonça

Marília was aboard a King Air C90A that crashed near Ubaporanga Airport, in Minas Gerais. The fire department of the region confirmed the death of the sertaneja through a note:

“The Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais reports that this Friday (5), a small aircraft, model Beech Aircraft, crashed in the rural area of ​​Piedade de Caratinga. The CBMMG confirms that the aircraft was carrying the singer Marília Mendonça and that she is among the fatal victims“.

In addition to her, four more people were on board the aircraft, a twin-engine Beech Aircraft: two advisors, the pilot and the copilot. The artist’s press office said she had been rescued alive, but the information proved false moments later.