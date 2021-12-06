Masi comments on his conversation with Red Bull F1 by radio in Jeddah

Formula 1 racing director Michael Masi said the conversations he had with the Red Bull pit box regarding Max Verstappen’s grid position for the second restart in Jeddah were a normal discussion.

In the first re-start of the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​which came after a red flag period, Verstappen dropped from first to second on the finish to turn 1, behind rival Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen tried to maintain his position on the outside of the curve, but completed the overtaking off-track before another red flag was raised due to an accident in the middle pack.

A radio message was then broadcast on the TV broadcast as the cars returned to the pits, with Masi discussing Verstappen’s starting position for the next restart with Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley.

“I’m going to give you the opportunity to start from grid position two (later corrected to three) based on what happened in turns 1 and 2,” said Masi. “We wanted to leave you behind Hamilton. This is my offer. You have my suggestion.”

Red Bull chose to risk a time penalty if the stewards understood that Verstappen had gained an advantage by leaving the circuit, which they eventually did.

Masi said he was not closing a deal with Red Bull, but that the deliberations were part of normal procedure.

“I wouldn’t say it’s an agreement from the Race Director’s point of view, I don’t have the authority to instruct teams to do anything in this situation,” said Masi.

“I can make them an offer, the ability to do that, but the choice is theirs. The stewards obviously have the power to issue penalties, but I can give them my perspective. That’s why I offered them the ability to give up that position.”

“It was because of the red flag that came up due to the incident at turn 3. The priority with any red flag situation is to make sure the drivers are safe, and then to activate the marshal recovery by cleaning the track. and so on.”

“So it probably felt a little elongated compared to normal, however it’s a very normal discussion that takes place sometimes. When I saw this happen at turn 2, I immediately suggested to the stewards that I would give Red Bull the opportunity to return that grid position for the restart.”

“The red flag obviously happened very quickly after that and that was the absolute priority before we started again. Since we were under the suspension of the race, it was the possibility of correcting this effectively before we started racing again.”

“It’s a normal discussion that takes place regularly on several occasions and takes place throughout the year,” he added.