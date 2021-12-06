Mayor of Várzea Grande announces vaccination against COVID-19 in 14 health units

Within the strategic planning prepared by the technical team of the Municipal Health Department, under the command of Secretary Gonçalo de Barros, Mayor Kalil Baracat authorized the expansion to 14 municipal health units for vaccination of two doses against COVID-19, in addition to the dose reinforcement, provided that the deadlines and intervals required by the National Immunization Plan – PNI, of the Ministry of Health, are met.

Other than that, the goal to be reached still in 2021 will be to have vaccinations in 22 health units and eventually, when necessary, in two other points, at the UNIVAG University Center and at Parque Berneck, at fixed point and drive thru, remembering that the Park Berneck will remain open and vaccinating every Saturday.

“We want and will advance further, as COVID-19 does not give a break, greater proof, it is the new variant, the Ômicron, which proves to be more overwhelming in terms of contagion, but less lethal than the Delta variant, so be careful not to be careful and Várzea Grande cannot fail to take care of its people”, said Mayor Kalil Baracat, pointing out that the deactivation of the Júlio Domingos de Campos Gymnasium (Fiotão) and the Jardim dos Estados Mini-Stadium will be compensated by the health units that will vaccinate all of them. the necessary doses, that is, the first or second dose and the booster dose, if the five-month deadline is met.

The mayor and the Secretary of Health, Gonçalo Barros, pointed out as fundamental the understanding and help of the population regarding the measures that are still important, such as the use of masks, alcohol gel and social distance.

“We are going to insist on prevention, but much more on vaccination, which the last bulletins have shown expressive results. In the 30 days of November, there were 6 deaths, important lives that were taken by COVID or by its sequelae, but we got to pass 15, that is, between the 5th of November and the 20th of this month without deaths and now in the most recent table , between November 23 and today, December 3, we have 12 days without losing lives for COVID, this is a reflection of the vaccination in Várzea Grande”, said Mayor Kalil Baracat.

Gonçalo de Barros pointed out that the strategic planning set up by the Municipal Health Department of Várzea Grande, takes into account the advance of vaccination, which reached 97% coverage for the target audience with the first dose, more than 80% of the second dose, and we are looking for those who have completed five months or 150 days for the booster dose.

“All our health facilities will be supplied with the necessary doses, whether the first, second or booster dose, and our schedule, as well as programs such as the citizen rescue for those who have lost their doses, can attend and receive the same. Anyone aged 12 or over and able to be vaccinated will be, this is the mayor’s will and what science, medicine has placed as paramount in the fight against COVID-19″, warned Gonçalo de Barros, stressing that the role of the population is to respect biosafety rules and go in search of a vaccine to be immunized.

With regard to holding events of any kind, Gonçalo de Barros recalled that Várzea Grande maintains the mandatory use of mask, gel alcohol and social distancing and a 70% limitation on the capacity to fill spaces for parties, and this framework will only be changed more flexibly or even more hardened according to science and medicine.

“We have planning and this requires a series of data for the measures to be taken, that’s why I believe that Várzea Grande has obtained expressive results in its vaccination and we want and we will go further, so much so that the mayor’s desire is to vaccinate children from 05 years and upwards”, explained the head of the Health portfolio.

Gonçalo de Barros also stressed that in early 2022, the municipality of Várzea Grande should resume expanded vaccination in some of these points that have now been closed, as soon as it completes five months or 150 days from the application of the second one, to then apply the booster dose as recommended in the National Immunization Plan – PNI of the Ministry of Health.

“We have a sizeable contingent of people who have been vaccinated with the second dose which in the case of PFizer and Astrazeneca had an initial period of 90 days or three months between the first and second dose and has now been reduced to 60 days or two months. Other than that, after the second dose, it takes another five months or 150 days, which should increase the number of people looking for the third dose or booster dose in the first days of 2022, which should lead us to open again or the Fiotão Gym or UNIVAG to serve a larger contingent of people.

Vaccination points

Health Units (Monday to Friday, 8 am to 11 am and from 1 pm to 4 pm)

Nossa Senhora da Guia Health Center;

UBS Santa Isabel;

UBS Cape Michel;

Primary Care Clinic Jd Glória;

Cristo Rei Primary Care Polyclinic;

ESF Jardim Manaíra;

UBS Ouro Verde;

Primary Care Clinic December 24th;

Primary Care Polyclinic Parque do Lago;

PSF Capão;

Cohab Cristo Rei Health Center;

Marajoara Polyclinic;

Clean Water Health Center (Freemasonry);

UBS São Mateus (from Monday, December 06).

