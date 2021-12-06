Mbappé admits annoyance for not leaving PSG in the last window and gives a statement that cheers Real Madrid

The 22-year-old forward admitted he was disappointed not to be traded with Real Madrid at the end of last season despite a billion-dollar proposal

Kylian Mbappé promises to be the hottest player in the next two transfer windows. the attacker of the Paris Saint-Germain has a contract until June 2022 and, in January, you can sign a pre-contract with another club. if not traded before.

The contractual situation and the player’s willingness to leave PSG encourage other clubs, especially the Real Madrid, what tried to sign him at the last window for 200 million euros (BRL 1.27 billion at the current price), but had the proposal rejected by the management.

In an interview with Amazon Prime, Mbappé stated that was disappointed not to have been traded with Real Madrid before the 2021/22 season.

Mbappé during the game between PSG and Olympique de Marseille, for Ligue 1 EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

“I assume that, at that moment, I was disappointed that I didn’t leave”, said the 22-year-old forward.

“But the truth is that I wasn’t on a third division team. I’m in a club that wants to win the Champions League. I’m Parisian, I have my family here and I feel good. I always said that, but I want to try other championships”.



Mbappé also spoke about the partnership with Neymar and Lionel Messi, PSG’s main boost in the last transfer window.

“You can’t say you’re the star when you play Neymar and Messi, but I’ve been doing a good season. The aim is for the three of us to understand each other better quickly.”

Even surrounded by stars, Mbappé has been PSG’s best player this season. The 22-year-old striker has 9 goals and 13 assists in 21 games in the season, an average of more than one participation in a goal per game. The Paris Club is the French Championship leader and it is classified for the knockout of the Champions League.