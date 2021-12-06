Memorial in honor of Anne Frank vandalized with swastikas in the United States

BOISE, USA — A memorial erected in honor of Anne Frank, a young Jewish woman killed in the Holocaust and known for her diary, was spray-painted with anti-Semitic messages and Nazi swastikas this Saturday in the city of Boise, Idaho. Named the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, it is the only monument to the young woman in the United States.

City police said they are investigating the case. “We recognize the importance of this being the last Saturday of Hanukkah and we seek to warn Jewish leaders in our community that we will not tolerate such heinous and disgusting behavior in our city,” the Boise police profile wrote on its social networks.

The memorial included a bronze statue of Anne Frank, which depicts the young woman with her diary at a window. This is not the first time the monument has been vandalized. Last year, swastika stickers were glued to the Anne Frank statue. As early as 2017, other episodes of Nazi graffiti led to an expense of $20,000 to recover the monument.