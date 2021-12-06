Michelle Bolsonaro prays for Mendonça and scene animates dispute for evangelical vote – Politics

The repercussions of the First Lady’s commemorations and prayers Michelle Bolsonaro to the approval of André Mendonça to STF it makes clear the dimension that the debate around winning the vote of the evangelical electorate should take on the presidential campaign. In practice, the race to attract these voters has already started. In a video that circulates on social media, Michelle speaks in languages, says “hallelujah”, “glory to God” and repeats gestures common in Pentecostal cults when receiving the news that the former justice minister has won the Senate’s approval to occupy a seat in the Court.

Michelle’s reaction fueled controversy over the possible use of traditional evangelical vocabulary in an attempt to strengthen a political image. as showed the state last week, the weight of the conservative religious vote was one of the main issues raised by supporters of the approval of Mendonça for the Supreme.

Pastors and allies sought to persuade lawmakers to vote in favor of the nomination of President Bolsonaro and, thus, “earn points” with this segment of society, considered extremely important in next year’s electoral chessboard. “Which senator, who has a majority vote, wants to oppose 30% of the population?” said Pastor Silas Malafaia, from the Vitória em Cristo Assembly of God.

President Jair Bolsonaro also made Mendonça’s appointment an opportunity to strengthen his ties with conservative religious. From the beginning, the president used the expression “terribly evangelical” to refer to the former attorney general of the Union, who is also a Presbyterian pastor. After passing the Senate, Bolsonaro celebrated by saying he was happy to have been able to lead someone “with God in his heart” to court.

On social media, Michelle’s celebration motivated different interpretations. Profiles aimed at the conservative audience saw a genuine manifestation of the faith of the First Lady, who attends the Baptist Church. Critics of the president pointed to the political factor of the scene, which would be a nod to expectations at the polls in 2022 or, even, a celebration of what Mendonça, as a Supreme Court minister, could represent for the Bolsonaro family.

Federal deputy Ivan Valente (PSOL-SP) recalled that the former minister must inherit from Marco Aurélio Mello the process of the check deposited by Fabrício Queiroz in Michelle’s account. Deputy Carla Zambelli, on the other hand, sought to associate “the left” with the rejection of having an evangelical minister in the Court.

Michelle Bolsonaro cries, jumps and recites anthem after Mendonça’s approval. In particular, among the processes inherited by Mendonça is the investigation into those of Queiroz’s check — Ivan Valente (@IvanValente) December 5, 2021

Evangelicals make up more than 30% of the Brazilian population, but the left does not accept that they are even 9% of the STF ministers. Remember each of these prejudiced statements when a leftist comes to ask for votes. First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro celebrated it was little. pic.twitter.com/k8X03Frayt — Carla Zambelli (@CarlaZambelli38) December 4, 2021

It shouldn’t be necessary to explain that Michelle Bolsonaro’s video is frightening not because of the screams it makes – common in cults – but because of the fervent objective of these people in occupying the State and putting it under the command of their religious morality. Destroy secularization. — Michele Prado (@MichelePradoBa) December 4, 2021

It seems evident to me that the scene of the commemoration of Mendonça’s approval in the Senate was made to give satisfaction to the evangelical base, which Bolsonaro wants to recover/maintain. The impression is that the people promoting Michelle’s video are once again helping Bolsonaro’s communication. — Daniel A. Dourado (@dadourado) December 4, 2021

So this is more strategy and less meme than it sounds. The “terribly evangelical” is elected to the STF. In commemoration, the first lady taps, prays and speaks strange languages ​​as if she were in a Pentecostal church. This kind of thing generates empathy, loyalty, goes to Zap https://t.co/VrJDGE8KdS — Leonardo Rossatto (@nadanovonofront) December 4, 2021

