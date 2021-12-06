Mila Moreira died as she lived: after the party and before the parade and trip – 12/06/2021 – Social Network

This Tuesday (7), Mila Moreira was going to climb the catwalk of the Belgian Thomas Durin, stylist for the Van M brand, who brings to São Paulo his Sereias collection, inspired by the natural beauty of Brazil.

“She is wonderful, I want to pay tribute to her”, said the stylist when he closed the casting and chose the 75-year-old actress to dress one of his creations, which evoke an imaginary and feminine world with elements of Brazilian folklore.

At dawn this Monday (6), the fashion event and Brazil lost the always glamorous presence of the former miss and model who for over five decades attended the VIP room on the planet.

The São Paulo woman who went on the catwalk for the first time at the age of 14 died after being admitted to the CopaStar hospital, in the south of Rio de Janeiro, of a sudden illness.

“She died as she lived, always glamorous”, says, emotionally, playwright Maria Adelaide Amaral, about the actress and friend who has featured in almost all of her soap operas on Rede Globo.

“Mila wanted to have a sudden death, with a full schedule of appointments. She felt sick at a fancy party in Paraty on Saturday and was scheduled to travel to New York this Wednesday”, says Adelaide, a co-worker and also of numerous trips.

“She had friends all over the world. She was the richest poor person on the planet. She was always invited to everything by generous friends. Everyone wanted to have her around. Mila was indispensable. Beautiful, fun, intelligent, always with a quick, accurate answer”, says the playwright, a lifelong friend since they met at the time of the soap opera “Meu Bem, Meu Mal”.

After the fashion show in São Paulo, Mila would embark for the United States, where she would spend Christmas and New Year’s Eve with friends.

On the streets of Manhattan or Paris, in the alleys of Greece or in a trendy restaurant in Punta del Este, she was always recognized for her outstanding characters, always chic and intelligent women, since her debut in “Marrom Glacê”, in 1979, on Rede Globo.

“I discovered a profession that was for life. It could be grandmother, great grandmother, dead [risos]”, said Mila, in an interview for the Social Network column, in 2016, when she turned 70. “When I became an actress, everyone criticized. There was a lot of prejudice from colleagues. They thought I was Cassian’s case [Gabus Mendes].”

She was grateful to Fernanda Montenegro and Sonia Braga, two stars who received her with generosity. She was already a famous model in Brazil, was hired for many years by Rhodia, and also internationally. It is from the same generation as Dalma Calado, a famous duo before the supermodel phenomenon.

Starred in an intense love life. “I had great passions. At the height of Bossa Nova, I dated Ronaldo Bôscoli, right after separating from Lívio [Rangan, italiano]. With Gracindo Júnior, during the soap opera, it was crazy,” she recalled, preferring to remain silent about others.

“I have a lot of stories to tell, the funny and the spicy ones. But I would have to name the oxen. And they are known [risos]. can’t speak publicly [dos casos] without the other agreeing about revealing what happens between a couple. It’s no fun counting without naming names.”

Elegant to the end, she lived a mature love, with the French chef who died in January 2019. In the midst of the pandemic, he lost his sister after a long illness. “She didn’t want to be on the bed like her mother and sister, giving her work. She wanted to be a joy and not a burden to anyone,” says Adelaide.

I was lucky to be friends with Mila Moreira. We had an appointment this Tuesday. “I really miss a good chat! Wow!”, she wrote in our last message exchange via WhatsApp last week.

And meeting Mila was the certainty of many laughs and stories of a rich life, peopled with loves and friends in different latitudes.

“I have the joy of living, that’s what makes me young. I enjoy life. Mine has always been super rich and happy. It was, is and will be.”, she told me at the end of the interview, in a conversation that extended into the afternoon, after lunch at a restaurant in Rio de Janeiro five years ago. “I like being alive.”

Anyway, great conversations washed down with good wines, duets of Italian songs in the kitchen, a New Year’s Eve shared with dear friends are memories that make the writing of this obituary oscillate between tears and laughter. Memories of an actress who was also the protagonist of an exceptional life.