Mila Moreira, who died this Monday in Rio, received a vaccine from Covid-19 and made a recent trip to Europe

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 min ago Entertainment Comments Off on Mila Moreira, who died this Monday in Rio, received a vaccine from Covid-19 and made a recent trip to Europe 0 Views

Actress Mila Moreira, who died early this Monday in Rio, aged 72, made a recent trip to Europe. She traveled on vacation in July to Greece and Portugal and returned to Rio, where she lives, in September, according to the same recorded on her social networks.

In March, Mila received the Covid-19 vaccine. At the time, she herself made an Instagram post celebrating the moment. “Vaccinated! Viva! Sus, Science,” she wrote in the caption.

The cause of death was not disclosed. She was hospitalized at CopaStar Hospital, in the South Zone of Rio. Lilia Cabral, Mila’s friend, said that the actress suffered a “sudden illness”.

“I can’t believe it. Sad today, sad today for many friends, as Mila was adored by so many! I’m in shock, and devastated. She wasn’t sick, and a sudden illness took this beautiful woman who was an example and inspiration for many women”, posted Lilia on Instagram.

The actress did not have a husband or children. She was married to actor Luis Gustavo from 1971 to 1973.

Mila Moreira received vaccine from Covid-19 and made a recent trip to Europe
Mila Moreira received vaccine from Covid-19 and made a recent trip to Europe Photo: Reproduction-Instagram
Mila Moreira recently traveled to Europe
Mila Moreira made a recent trip to Europe Photo: Reproduction-Instagram
Mila Moreira recently traveled to Europe
Mila Moreira made a recent trip to Europe Photo: Reproduction-Instagram
Mila Moreira recently traveled to Greece
Mila Moreira made a recent trip to Greece Photo: Reproduction-Instagram
Mila Moreira recently traveled to Europe
Mila Moreira made a recent trip to Europe Photo: Reproduction-Instagram
Mila Moreira recently traveled to Greece
Mila Moreira made a recent trip to Greece Photo: Reproduction-Instagram
Mila Moreira was vaccinated against Covid-19 in March
Mila Moreira was vaccinated against Covid-19 in March Photo: Reproduction-Instagram

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Tatá Werneck receives support from Anitta after a fight with Fiuk

Anitta was invited to participate again in “Lady Night”, a program presented by Tatá Werneck …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved