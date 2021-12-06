Mila Moreira, who died this Monday in Rio, received a vaccine from Covid-19 and made a recent trip to Europe

Actress Mila Moreira, who died early this Monday in Rio, aged 72, made a recent trip to Europe. She traveled on vacation in July to Greece and Portugal and returned to Rio, where she lives, in September, according to the same recorded on her social networks.

In March, Mila received the Covid-19 vaccine. At the time, she herself made an Instagram post celebrating the moment. “Vaccinated! Viva! Sus, Science,” she wrote in the caption.

The cause of death was not disclosed. She was hospitalized at CopaStar Hospital, in the South Zone of Rio. Lilia Cabral, Mila’s friend, said that the actress suffered a “sudden illness”.

“I can’t believe it. Sad today, sad today for many friends, as Mila was adored by so many! I’m in shock, and devastated. She wasn’t sick, and a sudden illness took this beautiful woman who was an example and inspiration for many women”, posted Lilia on Instagram.

The actress did not have a husband or children. She was married to actor Luis Gustavo from 1971 to 1973.