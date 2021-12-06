Mirella says there won’t be any married pawns left

This morning, Mirella, who has already started the divorce process from Dynho Alves, commented on the recent controversies of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), and stated that there will not be any pawns left, married or dating.

“How absurd, people. How absurd. Aff. Jesus,” began the artist. Afterwards, he declared: “There won’t be anyone left who is married or dating on this farm, right?”.

The funk artist also said that Rodrigo Carelli, director of the rural reality show, took great care to separate the couples: “Carelli, I think Carelli did his best in this one to be like? A set for divorced people, put the music there, Brazil. People from heaven”;

The most recent controversy involving compromised pedestrians took place at the last party on the program, between MC Gui and Aline Mineiro. The two were hugging when the funkeiro asked the ex-panicat to ‘look down’, and the peanut said he was ‘feeling it’. Reality fans pointed out that Gui would have been excited to hug Aline.

Gui is engaged to Bia Michelle, and Aline has an open relationship with Leo Lins. After the repercussion, the MC’s fiancee spoke on the networks and appeared without a wedding ring.

It is worth remembering that Mirella started the divorce process from Dynho due to the pawn’s relationship with Sthefane Matos. This morning, Sthe talked about the closeness with the funkeira’s ex.