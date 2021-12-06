Mistake in military operation leaves 13 civilians dead in India – News

At least 13 civilians were killed after security forces in the India mistakenly opened fire on them in an operation against insurgents in the state of Nagaland, in a region bordering Myanmar.

“There were shooting incidents this Saturday (4) in an area between Tiru and the village of Oting involving security forces in which 13 civilians were killed and many others wounded,” the Nagaland government said in a statement.

A special team will investigate the incident, according to the official note, which did not detail the circumstances under which the civilians were shot. However, in another statement released earlier, the Ministry of Defense said the killings took place during an operation that was planned “on the basis of reliable information about the likely movement of insurgents”.

“The Ministry of Defense deeply regrets the incident and its consequences. The cause of the unfortunate loss of life is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate measures will be taken in accordance with the law,” the portfolio adds.

Also according to the ministry, several soldiers suffered injuries of varying degrees and one of them ended up dying. Sources within the security forces quoted by local media reported that most of the deaths occurred after a special forces unit opened fire on a truck transporting day laborers from a nearby village.

In the aftermath, an angry group of villagers attacked a special forces barracks, which culminated in a violent confrontation that left several victims.