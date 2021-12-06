monthly contribution will change in 2022; see how much will be paid

The individual microentrepreneur (MEI) is a business modality created in 2009 by the Federal Government to regularize the exercise of self-employed workers who work informally. Citizens who choose to formalize the regime will have the chance to have their own CNPJ, and through the monthly contribution, have the right to various benefits and rights.

A survey carried out by the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae), together with data from the Internal Revenue Service, showed a rise in membership in the MEI in the last 5 years. The increase in demand may be related to the practicality that this regime offers to the MEI. However, not just any self-employed person can qualify as an MEI. For this, it is necessary to respect certain requirements. In fact, the MEI’s monthly contribution will increase in 2022.

MEI: monthly contribution will change in 2022

MEI registration is free of charge at the time of entry. On the other hand, given that the MEI is bound by the Simples Nacional tax regime, it is necessary to make monthly contributions, the amount of which will change according to the sector of exercise.

The monthly contribution allows the MEI to issue invoices if necessary, be entitled to benefits, and keep your CNPJ active. However, there is no extra charge for issuing invoices. In other words, the MEI contribution amount is fixed.

The calculation to find the amount of the monthly contribution consists of 5% of the minimum wage, which is currently R$1,100. In addition, there is also an increase of R$1 for ICMS, and R$5 for ISS, if the company is a taxpayer of these taxes.

Thus, the fixed contribution is R$ 55 in 2021. However, in the case of commerce or industry, the rate changes to R$ 56, for the provision of services it is necessary to pay R$ 60, and for trade and services together, the value is BRL 61. With the projected increase in the minimum wage, which could reach BRL 1,210 in 2022, the fixed contribution of the MEI will be BRL 60.50.

This means that, next year, the fixed contribution of the MEI will be R$ 60.50. In this way, each sector will pay the following monthly contribution:

Commerce or industry: R$ 61.50;

Provision of services: R$ 65.50;

Commerce and provision of services: R$ 66.50.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / shutterstock.com