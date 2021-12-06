Moro repeats presidential candidates and wears a cangaceiro hat – Politics

Passing through North East, the pre-candidate for the presidency Sergio Moro (We can) posed with a cangaceiro hat alongside supporters this Sunday, 5, in the Recife. The former judge visited the capital of Pernambuco as part of the release schedule of his book, “Against the Corruption System”. The work narrates his passage through the Jair Bolsonaro government and the backstage of Lava Jato.

Since he joined Somos and dressed as a pre-candidate, this is the first time that Moro has been on a schedule in the Northeast. The jurist is taking his first steps and is trying to garner votes in the region considered a political stronghold of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), one of his main opponents. Photos of the former minister wearing the hat generated repercussion and gained traction on the networks this Monday, 6.

The use of hats associated with the northeastern culture, such as the leather hat it’s the cowboy hat, is customary during campaigns and pre-campaigns for the Presidency of the Republic. Names that ran in other elections made a similar gesture, including former president Dilma Rousseff (PT) and then-candidates Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB), Fernando Haddad (PT), José Serra (PSDB), Aécio Neves (PSDB), among others.

President Jair Bolsonaro wore the piece on more than one occasion, both during his campaign, in 2018, and on trips across the Northeast after he was elected. The agent also has the habit of wearing a cowboy hat, smaller and more rounded, when visiting the region. He used the item at the inauguration of Vitória da Conquista airport, in Bahia, in 2019, and during a trip to the interior of Piauí in 2020, for example.

During the event in Recife, Moro returned to his speech in the fight against corruption and poverty. He stated that he is in favor of income transfer programs, which he believes need to be maintained. The former judge also reinforced the suggestion of creating a regulatory agency focused on poverty eradication.

A few minutes before the event, protesters protested against the jurist in front of the theater, carrying the banner “Moro Suspito arrested Lula without evidence”. After uttering slogans and getting the public’s attention, the Protestants left without animosity.

sign the state for access to more in-depth news and analysis, plus a unique, ad-free app.