Mubadala: Where does the Arab fund that was Eike’s partner and maintains a discreet style want to reach Brazil?

RIO – Mubadala, the sovereign fund of Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, has returned to the spotlight in Brazil. Last week, it signed with Petrobras the agreement for the acquisition of the Landulpho Alves (Rlam) Refinery, in Bahia, the first of the state-owned to be sold. The value of the deal, R$1.7 billion, is close to that of another operation, in November, which gave it control of Metrô Rio, previously in the hands of Invepar.

The two large transactions, say sources familiar with the negotiations, point to two of the areas of greatest interest to the Arab billionaire fund in the country: energy — especially from renewable sources — and urban mobility. Mubadala’s plan is to develop more complete chains in the sectors it considers strategic in the country and that fit into the fund’s target sectors for 2022.

Operating in more than 50 countries with $243 billion in assets under its umbrella, Mubadala already has a long and resilient relationship with Brazil. The fund gained more evidence in the country when it became a project partner of former billionaire Eike Batista. The X empire sank, but the fund reorganized its business taking companies that belonged to the group. And now it seems to be entering a new investment offensive in the country. But it doesn’t usually show a face around here. It recruits local executives whose performance is characterized by discretion.

CEO targets renewables

The president of Mubadala Capital in Brazil is Oscar Fahlgren. The fund’s most visible global face is Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, CEO of Mubadala Development Company. At the end of last month, he said he is paying particular attention to renewable sources of energy, technology and life sciences. He stressed that he had not changed the strategy, but acknowledged that, “in the short term, there are challenges ahead”, such as rising inflation in several countries. He amended by saying that, in the post-pandemic, there is great global liquidity, although interest rate increases bring impacts such as discouraging investment in projects.

Renewables:Largest generator of solar and wind energy in Brazil, Enel announces an investment of R$31 billion in the country in 3 years

In Brazil, despite the economic and political risks, the scenario described by Al Mubarak could translate into opportunities for Mubadala to further expand its asset portfolio in the country, say executives in these sectors.

The Brazilian market is highlighted on the bottom map. Mubadala Capital, subsidiary of private equity of the group, has one of four offices in the world in Rio de Janeiro. The others are in Abu Dhabi, New York and San Francisco, USA. This arm has $9 billion of third-party capital assets.

water crisis: Understand in 6 points why the electricity bill will become more expensive until 2025

In addition to Rlam and Metrô Rio, among the businesses that Mubadala Capital recently snapped up in the country are the highway concessionaire Rota das Bandeiras (SP). Soon, it will take over the Yellow Line. The expressway in Rio de Janeiro is part of an agreement signed with Invepar in 2020, when the UAE entity entered into the restructuring of the R$ 2.5 billion debt of the concession company controlled by the pension funds Previ (of employees of Banco do Brazil), Funcef (Caixa) and Petros (Petrobras).





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Petrobras sold the Landulpho Alves Refinery (RLAM), located in the Recôncavo Baiano, and seven other refining units, to an Arab fund for US$ 1.6 billion. Photo: Geraldo Kosinski / Agência O Globo The first refinery in Brazil, RLAM turned 70 years old and is about to be sold. The unit has a production capacity of 333,000 barrels/day. Photo: Saulo Cruz / MME The state-owned company suspended the sale process of the Abreu e Lima Refinery (RNEST), and decided to invest US$ 1 billion in the unit, which began operations in 2014. It is located in the Suape Port Industrial Complex, 45 km from Recife, in Pernambuco . Photo: Wilton Junior / Agência O Globo RNEST, which was targeted by Lava-Jato, has a processing capacity of 230,000 barrels of oil per day. In this unit, petroleum products are produced, such as naphtha, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) Photo: Reproduction/Petrobras website The Presidente Getúlio Vargas Refinery (Repar), in Paraná, has a processing capacity of 33 thousand m³ of oil per day. According to sources, the groups Ultra, owner of the Ipiranga gas stations, and Raízen, an association of Cosan and Shell, are interested in the purchase. Photo: Silvio Aurichio / Agência O Globo Located in the municipality of Araucária, Paraná, Repar is responsible for approximately 12% of the national production of petroleum derivatives, including diesel, gasoline, LPG, coke, asphalt, and propylene Photo: Silvio Aurichio / Agência O Globo Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (Refap) is installed in an area of ​​580 hectares in the municipality of Canoas (RS) in Rio Grande do Sul. Photo: Disclosure Petrobras has also already sold the Shale Industrialization Unit (SIX) to the F&M group for R$ 178 million. SIX is located in São Mateus do Sul (PR) on one of the world’s largest shale reserves. Photo: Disclosure The Gabriel Passos Refinery (Regap), in Betim, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte (MG), was inaugurated on March 30, 1968, with an initial capacity of 7,200 m³/day. Today, its processing capacity is 24 thousand m³/day or 150 thousand bbl/day Photo: Ramon Bitencourt / O Tempo The Isaac Sabbá Refinery (Reman) was sold in August to Atem for US$ 189.5 million. The unit was inaugurated on January 3, 1957 and is located on the left bank of the Rio Negro, in Manaus, state of Amazonas. On May 31, 1974, it was incorporated into the Petrobras System Photo: Reproduction The Northeast Lubricants and Derivatives Refinery (Lubnor), in Ceará, is one of the leaders in the production of asphalt in Brazil, being responsible for about 10% of the product’s production in the country. Photo: Disclosure

local talents

Mubadala Investment Company, the fund’s direct investment arm, encompasses the companies of the former EBX, which was the holding of Eike. In 2012, Mubadala invested US$ 2 billion in the company. With the collapse, the payment came in assets, such as shares of Prumo Logística (formerly LLX), Porto Sudeste and IMM, from events. He even took the Hotel Glória, in the South Zone of Rio, which he sold to Opportunity.

Mubadala should have other mobility assets, in addition to Metrô Rio. The fund is already in talks to expand the number of companies in this sector in its portfolio. Back then, he even made offers for SuperVia, a train concessionaire in Rio de Janeiro that is currently undergoing court-supervised reorganization, says a source, but the deal did not come out.

A hallmark of the Arab fund’s management is the hiring of talent in the countries where it operates. At Acelen, the Mubadala Capital energy company that will run Rlam — which will retake its founding name, Refinaria Rio Mataripe —, there are former employees of virtually every energy company in the country.

Executives and lawyers who have already followed negotiations with the fund report reserved performance as one of the main characteristics of the way of operating. In the words of one of the sources, “on the one hand, this is bad, because it’s almost a black box”.

Understand: CCR’s victory in the Dutra auction reinforces the absence of foreigners in the concessions of the Bolsonaro government

Industry sources claim that, in the coming years, Mubadala plans to advance in renewable energy generation projects in Brazil. A market executive explains that the idea is to take advantage of the potential in the wind and solar segments, always with the fund entering into projects in partnership with partners.

Interest in former Comperj

In this area of ​​energy, one of the most highly rated for this type of undertaking is the American fund EIG, which is already a partner at Mubadala na Prumo, owner of Porto do Açu, in São João da Barra, in Norte Fluminense. The company is booming. Also at Açu, Mubadala has been participating in negotiations with Petrobras for the construction of a gas and oil pipeline to Comperj (called Gaslub), in Itaboraí, in Greater Rio. the project for sale, point out sector agents.

In November, a partnership between TAQA (the UAE energy company), Adnoc (the country’s oil company) and Mubadala was announced under the Masdar brand, with a focus on energy for the future. With a capacity to generate 23GW of energy from renewable sources, it wants to reach 50GW by 2030, which indicates accelerating contributions globally. Sought by GLOBO, Mubadala did not comment on their plans.