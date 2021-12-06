Myanmar Court Sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to Four Years in Prison | World

Myanmar’s court sentenced civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison for inciting dissent against the military and breaking health regulations regarding Covid-19, the military junta’s spokesman told AFP.

Suu Kyi, 76, has been in detention since a military junta overthrew her government on Feb. 1, which ended a brief period of democracy in the country. Worldwide, she is known for having received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991.

The mysterious death of opposition leaders in Myanmar after military coup

US journalist sentenced to 11 years in prison in Myanmar

She still faces nearly a dozen charges and faces up to 102 years in prison.

Min Aung Hlaing’s regime confined her to an undisclosed location in the capital. Suu Kyi’s contacts are limited to a few meetings with her lawyers before court hearings.

The press was barred from following the trial at the military-built special court in the capital Naipyidaw, and Suu Kyi’s lawyers are prohibited from speaking to the press.

During the previous military regime, Suu Kyi spent long periods under house arrest in her family’s colonial-style mansion in Yangon, where she appeared to thousands of followers gathered on the other side of a fence.

In recent weeks, trials against other LND members have ended with lengthy sentencing sentences.

A former minister was sentenced to 75 years in prison, while a person close to Suu Kyi was sentenced to 20 years.

More than 1,200 people died and more than 10,000 were arrested in the crackdown on dissidents after the coup in February, according to a local NGO.

Myanmar has a day marked by commotion at the funerals of the more than 100 killed in protests

The military, which dominated political life in Myanmar for decades, defended the coup by alleging alleged fraud in last year’s general election, which the LND won by a hand.

International pressure on the military junta for a speedy restoration of democracy has not brought about changes in the military.