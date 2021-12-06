New anti-covid rules for non-vaccinated take effect in Italy – International

ROME – Even with about 75% of the population fully immunized, the government of Italy decided to clamp down on the unvaccinated against the Covid-19. As of this Monday, the 6th, what is being called a “green superpass” will go into effect, a certificate of vaccination, recovery or negative test required for buses, subways, trains and hotels.

The document is also mandatory for workplaces, long-distance travel and most indoor and leisure activities such as restaurants, theaters, cinemas and football matches.

The “superpass” takes effect three weeks before Christmas and given the increase in daily numbers of cases and deaths. The goal, according to the Italian government, is to face the fourth wave of covid. In addition, new restrictions are being adopted locally, with more and more regions reintroducing the mandatory use of masks.

The certificate must be used in regions classified as “yellow” and “orange”, permanently, while in areas considered “white”, with low risk of contamination, it will be valid during the holiday season.

For the Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi, the measures are necessary to “preserve normality” and “give security” to the holiday season. The prime minister reduced the validity of the document from 12 to 9 months, determined the extension of mandatory vaccination for teachers and police officers, as well as health professionals, and banned the entry of travelers who have traveled through South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho , Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe in the 14 days prior to arrival in Italy.

Last week, the prime minister defended more rigor against the unvaccinated, proposing a law to punish health professionals who did not get immunized. “The government must intervene in the matter, because it is not right for unvaccinated health professionals to be in contact with patients.”

Italy is facing a new wave of infections, albeit to a lesser degree than other European countries. The country has been registering about 15 thousand new cases daily and the occupation of ICUs is slowly increasing, which also influences the government’s encirclement of the unvaccinated./REUTERS and AP