New information about BioShock 4 • Eurogamer.pt

New information has been revealed about the next chapter in the BioShock series, which will be its fourth foray.

It was already known that the production of a new game was underway in the hands of Cloud Chamber, created in 2019 by 2K to lead this new project.

Information now arrives through a video, thanks VGC, where journalist Colin Moriarty reveals that BioShock 4 will take place in the 60s in a fictional town in Antarctica, Borealis.

The narrative will be linked to previous games in the series, with Cloud Chamber aiming for a release in 2022. There is a concern to do things in the best way and, above all, respect the standards and ideals of the series creator, Ken Levine.

Chamber says that “it takes place in a 1960s Antarctic city called Borealis. The game is code-named ‘Parkside’… I was told that the development team has incredible freedom to make things right. Sounds good to me and sounds good.”

“Apparently, the bias there is that they understand perfectly well that this game will be compared to what Ken Levine does. And by the way, they’re also going to (Take-Two) publish Levine’s next game.”

BioShock 4 seems to have what it takes to be a success, remember that the original game designer, Jonathan Pelling, is also working on this project as design director.

Are you excited for more information?