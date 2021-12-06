New ‘Matrix’ is ‘current view of technological influences’ says Keanu Reeves – Culture

THE Warner Bros. broke some of the suspense surrounding Matrix Resurrections and showed details of the fourth feature film in the franchise. This Sunday night, the 5th, the studio spoke with Keanu Reeves, Jonathan Groff, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick and Eréndira Ibarra during the panel of CCXP Worlds 21.

“It’s a beautifully written script by Lana [Wachowski, também diretora do filme]. And, after all these years, it was a unique experience to be able to repeat that role and still have changes: how they change and where they change to”, said Keanu Reeves, interpreter of the character Neo, during the panel shown to the public by CCXP Worlds 21.

Without going into details about the plot, which is still unclear whether it is a remake or a continuation of the three original films, Reeves also spoke about what to expect from the film.

“The movie can leave you in complete confusion and amazement. This one has a really modern and current view about all the technological influences that we have in the sense that we are mediating and interacting with them. This movie is a mirror. Who watches us? Who do we watch? I hope people find him inspiring,” said the star.

In unpublished excerpts shown in a special video about Matrix Resurrections, it’s also clear that Thomas A. Anderson — Neo’s “real world” name — doesn’t remember anything from his past within the matrix, neither of the people he met in this universe. This opens up possibilities for the film to ignore part of the original story.

The fourth part of the franchise matrix arrives in Brazilian cinemas in December 22nd.

Matrix Resurrections He features Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, and Brian J. Smith. The film is produced, written and directed by Lana Wachowski, who directed and wrote the previous three films alongside her sister, Lilly Wachowski.