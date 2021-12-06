New shipment of flu vaccines arrives this Monday in the state of Rio | Rio de Janeiro



Flu vaccination was halted this Saturday due to lack of doses in the city of Rio – Fabio Costa/Agencia O Dia

Flu vaccination was halted this Saturday due to lack of doses in the city of RioFabio Costa/The Day Agency

Published 12/05/2021 15:48

Rio – This Monday, the 6th, the arrival of a new shipment of flu vaccines is expected to resume vaccination in the state of Rio. The Ministry of Health had informed last Friday, 3rd, that the delivery would be made in Monday and confirmed the information this Sunday. The folder will send more than 160,000 doses of the immunizing agent against influenza.

The stock of doses in municipal health posts ended this Friday. Therefore, vaccination against influenza in the city of Rio, which is experiencing an outbreak of flu, was halted this Saturday.

The 160,000 doses that will be sent on Monday are relocated from the surplus from vaccination campaigns against the flu in the states of Espírito Santo and Roraima. There will be 100,000 doses from Espírito Santo and 60,000 from Roraima, according to the health departments of the two states.

The folder recalled that last Tuesday, 30, 200 thousand doses were delivered to the state of Rio de Janeiro, through a relocation of Espírito Santo. Since the beginning of the campaign, in April, the folder has distributed 6.4 million of the immunizing vaccine to Rio. It is also worth reinforcing that more than 80 million doses of the vaccine have already been acquired and distributed to all federative units.