Next pandemic could be more lethal, alert creator of Astrazeneca vaccine – Science

At next pandemics that the world must face may still be more lethal than Covid-19, according to one of the creators of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. “This will not be the last time a virus will threaten our lives and our livelihoods,” said Sarah Gilbert.

The new coronavirus is already responsible for the death of 5.26 million of people, according to the Johns Hopkins University, in addition to causing the loss of trillions of dollars in economic production.

“The truth is, the next one could be worse. It might be more contagious, or more lethal, or both” declared the researcher in the lecture Richard Dimbleby, reported the BBC.

Gilbert is a professor at Oxford University, and believes the world should make sure not to forget the lessons learned during the current pandemic to be better prepared for the next virus.

Due to unequal efforts and fragmented to fight Covid-19 around the world, in addition to limited access to vaccines in low-income countries, the virus continues to evolve. Gilbert said the spike protein from Ômicron variant contains mutations known to increase the transmissibility of the virus.

“There are additional changes that could mean that antibodies induced by vaccines, or by infection with other variants, may be less effective in preventing infection with Ômicron,” said the professor.

“Until we know more, we must be cautious and take steps to slow down the spread of this new variant,” he added.

A panel developed by the World Health Organization (WHO) to review combating Covid-19 called for continued funding and greater capacity to investigate pandemics through a new treaty. One proposal was for new financing of at least $10 billion (about R$56 billion) per year.