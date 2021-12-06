Next pandemic could be more lethal than Covid, says Oxford vaccine maker

Future pandemics could be even more lethal than Covid-19, so lessons learned should not be wasted and the world should ensure it is prepared for the next viral attack, said one of the creators of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

The new coronavirus has killed 5.26 million people worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University, as well as causing trillions of dollars in damage to economic output and the lives of billions of people.

“The truth is, the next one could be worse. It can be more contagious, or more lethal, or both,” said Sarah Gilbert at the Richard Dimbleby lecture, reported the BBC. “This won’t be the last time a virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods.”

Gilbert, a professor at Oxford University, said the world must make sure it is better prepared for the next virus.

“The advances we’ve made and the knowledge we’ve gained must not be lost,” she said.

Efforts to end the pandemic have been uneven and fragmented, marked by limited access to vaccines in low-income countries, while the “healthy and rich” in rich countries are gaining momentum, say health experts.

A panel created by the World Health Organization (WHO) to review combating Covid-19 called for continued funding and greater capacity to investigate pandemics through a new treaty. One proposal was for new financing of at least $10 billion (about R$56 billion) per year.

The new coronavirus was first detected in China in late 2019 and vaccines were developed in record time.

Gilbert said the spike protein of the Ômicron variant contains mutations known to increase the transmissibility of the virus.

“There are additional changes that could mean that antibodies induced by vaccines, or by infection with other variants, may be less effective in preventing Ômicron infection,” said Gilbert. “Until we know more, we must be cautious and take steps to slow the spread of this new variant.”