Next pandemic could be more serious, says British scientist

Future pandemics could be even more serious than the new coronavirus, and lessons need to be learned to prepare for any new outbreaks caused by the virus, said Sarah Gilbert, one of the creators of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

“The truth is that the next [pandemia] could be worse. It can be more contagious, or more lethal, or both,” Sarah Gilbert said according to excerpts from a speech that will be aired tonight by the BBC. “This won’t be the last time a virus threatens our lives and ours. sustenance.”

The speech was part of the Richard Dimbleby Conference, which every year has speeches from personalities from the world of science, arts and business.

An Oxford University professor, Gilbert helped create the covid-19 vaccine that is currently applied in more than 170 countries. She will also ask that the scientific advances achieved in the fight against the coronavirus are not “lost” due to lack of funding.

“We can’t afford a situation where, after going through everything we’ve been through, we find that the huge economic losses we’ve suffered mean that there’s still no funds to prepare for a pandemic,” she said.

Efforts to end the covid-19 pandemic have been uneven and fragmented, marked by limited access to vaccines in low-income countries, while the “healthy and rich” in rich countries are gaining momentum, health experts say.

Gilbert will also speak about the omicron variant, against which the United Kingdom intensified the vaccination campaign and resumed the mandatory use of masks in public transport and in commerce.

She will explain that the variant “contains known mutations that increase the transmissibility of the virus” and that “antibodies induced by vaccines, or by infection with other variants, may be less effective in preventing the spread of omicron”.

“Until we know more, we must be prudent and adopt measures to curb the spread of this new variant,” he recommends.

To curb the spread, the British government announced over the weekend that UK-bound travelers will have to test negative for covid-19 before boarding.

They must also undergo a PCR test within two days of arrival, with isolation until the result is released.

The UK, one of Europe’s most affected countries by covid-19, with more than 145,500 deaths since the start of the pandemic, announced on Sunday that it has 246 confirmed cases of the omicron variant, up from 160 on Saturday.

*With information from AFP and Reuters agencies.