Next pandemic could be worse, says AstraZeneca vaccine creator

A scientist who participated in the creation of the Oxford vaccine against covid-19 warns that the next pandemic could be even more lethal or contagious. One of the creators of the covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca said on Monday (06/12) that a future pandemic could be more lethal than the current one and that more resources are needed for scientific research.

“This won’t be the last time a virus threatens our lives and livelihoods,” Oxford University scientist Sarah Gilbert said in an event that was recorded by the BBC and will be broadcast later this Monday.

“The truth is that the next one will be worse, it could be more contagious or more lethal, or both,” he added, according to excerpts of the speech already made public.

The Oxford University scientist insisted that the knowledge gained from the current covid-19 crisis should be used to prepare for an eventual future crisis.

Regarding the omicron variant, Gilbert highlighted that, due to its mutations, the virus seems to transmit more easily and admitted that it is possible that vaccines are less effective in preventing infections, but insisted that this does not mean that they are less effective in reducing diseases or death.

“Until we know more, we must be cautious and take steps to slow the spread of this new variant,” he said.

as (Lusa, AFP)

