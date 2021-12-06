No winner, Timemania accumulates in R$3.4m

No bets have matched today (4) out of the seven tens drawn (15-25-30-33-39-57-74) in Timemania’s 1721 contest. The estimate is that the prize for the next draw will be R$ 3.4 million.

SPORT /PE was the team of the heart drawn in this contest. 4,688 bets won the R$7.50 prize.

None of the bets matched six of the drawn numbers and won the lottery’s second main prize. Another 70 tickets carved five numbers, taking a prize of R$ 1,470.72 each. There were still 1,577 winning bets with four hits and 15,167 with three hits.

How do I enter the next Timemania drawing?

You need to place a bet of ten numbers, plus the team of the heart, at the lotteries accredited by Caixa, or on the bank’s special lottery site. Each contest draws seven numbers and a team of hearts. Bets can be placed until 7pm on the day of the draw.

How much does it cost to bet on Timemania?

There is only one way of betting: 10 numbers and the heart team. For this you pay R$3.00.

And what are my chances of winning at Timemania?

As there is only one way to bet, the chance of taking the top prize, with seven hits, is one in 26,472,637. To match six numbers, the chance is one in 216,103. The heart team is easier: one in 80.

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and revised by the newsroom before being published.