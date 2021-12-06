Northeast Cup: draw places Sport and Fortaleza on one side, and Bahia and Ceará on the other; see groups | northeast cup

The two groups for the 2022 Northeast Cup are defined. A draw this Monday at the headquarters of the CBF defined the two keys to the competition, each with eight teams. Heads of key, Fortaleza and Sport were in Group A, while Bahia and Ceará entered in B. See below how the 16 teams were divided:

A group: Fortaleza, Sport, CSA, Sampaio Corrêa, Campinense, Globo-RN, Atlético de Alagoinhas and Sergipe

Fortaleza, Sport, CSA, Sampaio Corrêa, Campinense, Globo-RN, Atlético de Alagoinhas and Sergipe Group B: Bahia, Ceará, Náutico, CRB, Botafogo-PB, Altos-PI, Floresta-CE and Souza-PB

Despite the swelling of the competition, which started to have more clubs in its preliminary phase, the format remains the same. In the first phase, the eight teams from each group face the eight teams from the other bracket in a single round. With that, we will have local classics in the first phase, like Fortaleza x Ceará, Sport x Náutico, CRB x CSA…

The first four on each side advance to the knockout. Quarters and semi-finals will be played in a single game, while the final will be round-trip.

The 16 teams were separated into four pots, with the ranking being criteria for division. As Fortaleza and Ceará, members of pot 1, could not fall in the same group, Bahia and Sport were automatically in opposite keys. The same happened in pot 2, with CSA and CRB from Alagoas, which forced Náutico and Sampaio Corrêa to be in different groups.

The Cearenses of Floresta, from Pre-Nordestão, and Atlético de Alagoinhas, Bahia champion of 2021, are the debutants in the Copa do Nordeste – which has Bahia as the current champion. The start of the dispute is scheduled for January 22nd.

