Nubank is giving away shares for free, is it worth it?

Nubank is going to go public and is offering a little piece to the company’s account holders through BDRs.

What are BDRs?

BDR is an investment method in which financial institutions buy shares in foreign companies and trade the certificates backed by them. Thus, Brazilian investors can buy them on the Brazilian stock exchange.

It is a simplified way to buy shares of companies traded on the American stock exchange. As Nubank’s IPO will take place in the US, the company’s shares are accessible for investment in Brazil through BDRs. And Nubank opened a BDR distribution program for account holders, called NuSocios.

How do I get my little piece?

According to the prospectus, to be eligible you must: be an individual customer of Nubank up to two calendar days before the last day of the membership period, which will be on December 5, 2021; Not having outstanding debts and having carried out any transaction (transfers or bill payment) in the last 30 days.

If eligible, just follow a sequence of 3 clicks within the bank’s app, starting with the NuSócios button.

How many BDRs will I earn?

The prospectus informs that there are just over 18 million BDRs with the possibility of an increase of 25%. Each individual who requests the share will receive 1 BDR.

12 Month Lockout

Those who choose to receive the share will not be able to sell immediately, as they will receive the BDRs after 12 months and then they will have two options: keep them in the portfolio or sell and receive the equivalent money.

Point of attention 1

When you become the owner of shares or BDRs, even if it is 1, regardless of value, you are obliged to declare income tax in the following year, even if you are in the exemption range.

As these BDRs have a 12-month lockup, that is, they can only be liquidated or portfolioed after 1 year, whoever adheres will have to mandatorily declare income tax in 2023, regardless of the option they have chosen, sell or keep the asset.

How much are these actions worth?

It will depend on the value of the IPO and how the market will price the shares after the start of trading. It is estimated that each BDR will be equivalent to 1/6 of the share value in the United States. The estimate for the IPO is somewhere around $10 to $15 per share, which should be the equivalent of approximately $10 per BDR.

Why is Nubank distributing shares?

The cost of acquiring a customer or opening an account at a brokerage house is around R$50 to R$100 per open account. With this marketing action, Nubank is greatly reducing its acquisition cost, both in the current account and in the investment account.

point of attention 2

It is still a marketing action. At the end of the step-by-step program of joining the program, Nubank invites clients to get to know the investment platform and asks if you are interested in knowing how to acquire more BDRs.

Nubank’s valuation is a controversial issue: In June 2021, the bank received a contribution of US$ 750 million, after a new round of funding. This capital injection priced the company at US$30 billion, or around R$150 billion at the price at the time. The lead investor, with $500 million, was Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway.

For comparison purposes and so that you understand the controversy, Itaú posted a profit of R$18.5 billion in 2020 and is valued at around R$220 billion. Its competitor, Bradesco bank, posted earnings of approximately R$16.5 billion in 2020 and is valued at around R$180 billion.

Probably with the IPO and the current value of the dollar, Nubank could present a market value superior to Itaú and Bradesco. The expectation for the IPO is that it will be something around R$ 250 to R$ 270 billion, even without showing profits and disclosing millionaire losses in recent years.

And what explains this Nubank valuation

Technology companies tend to be evaluated from a different perspective, placing a lot of weight and value on the possibility of scalability and lower cost of acquiring customers. But does this justify this company’s market value?

Why did Warren Buffet invest in the company?

That’s the billion question, probably the Berkshire Hathaway team understood and saw something that most analysts missed. No wonder the company is considered one of the best appraisers in the market. Warren Buffett’s seal and the credibility he brings to the business by investing also add value to the company.

As an eligible user of the NuSócios program, I will accept my piece. But even though I love Nubank and consider it the usability champion when it comes to paying a bill, I’m not buying any more BDRs.

I’m part of the common majority of people who don’t understand Nubank’s business model. When I look at the bank’s price, I can only think that either Nubank is too expensive or Itaú with its Iti digital bank is cheap. When in doubt, I prefer to continue buying Itaú.

After all, liking the bank or any company is not a sufficient reason or reason to invest in that company.