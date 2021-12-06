Nubank’s debut in New York and Itaúsa’s meeting: Get ready for the week

O Nubank reduced the indicative price range for your IPO US United States, in light of the recent slump in global technology companies, in a transaction that could value the digital bank at more than $40 billion.

Funds of Softbank for Latin America are among investors willing to buy at least $1.3 billion of the company’s Class A shares at the offering price, according to a company statement. Pricing is scheduled for December 8th.

December 06: Blue ( BLUE4 ) has a public meeting with analysts

December 06: bow promotes first Investor Day

December 06: Energisa ( ENGI11 ) promotes Energisa Day Digital event

December 07: Nothing planned so far

December 08: Definition of the price per share in Nubank’s IPO

December 08: Itaúsa ( ITSA4 ) holds an EGM to discuss the partial spin-off of IUPAR to transfer to its shareholders Itaúsa and Companhia E. Johnston de Participações the equivalent of the shareholding held by IUPAR in XP Inc.

December 08: Klabin ( KLBN11 ) brings together investors in Klabin Day

December 08: BRF ( BRFS3 ) promotes BRF Day with investors

December 08: CSN ( CSNA3 ) and CSN Mining ( CMIN3 ) promote meetings with investors virtually

( ) and ( ) promote meetings with investors virtually 09/December: Nubank shares start trading

09/December: Tent ( TREND3 ) holds Tenda Day with investors virtually

09/December: Isa Cteep ( TRPL4 ) promotes an annual meeting with shareholders, investors, the financial market and the public

09/December: B3 ( B3SA3 ) promotes a virtual EGM to deal with the acquisition of the entirety of Neoway Tecnologia Integrada

09/December: South America ( SULA11 ) holds an annual meeting with shareholders

December 10: engie (EGIE3) promotes Investor Day 2021

Petrobras has decided to withdraw pre-salt gas pipelines from the company’s divestment plan, CFO Rodrigo Araujo said in a presentation to investors. Routes 1, 2 and 3 pipelines bring natural gas from deepwater fields to land. The focus of the asset sale program will shift to oil fields on land and shallow waters and refineries, according to the executive.

The chain of steakhouses Fogo de Chão wants to return to listing shares in New York, after going private in the American country in 2018. The IPO at the NYSE is scheduled for the next few weeks, said the Estado de S. Paulo, and may raise approximately $100 million. The company has already been listed on Nasdaq.