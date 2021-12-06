Nursing technician is “born again” and thanks affection and empathy

Restored, Margarete thanks her “new life”: another São Carlos who won Covid-19 – Credit: Disclosure

“I was born again. Today I’m very scared and I protect myself, I don’t want to be reinfected and go through moments of panic and despair”. With this phrase, Margarete Antunes Lopes, 53, a nursing technician and resident of the Água Vermelha district, sought to define the tense moments she went through when she was infected by SARS-CoV-2 and contracted Covid-19.

went through a Calvary until I get back to a normal day-to-day life. In an interview with Saint Charles Now, Margarete said she works at a clinic and in February seniors and staff were hit by the infection. She remembers that a week earlier she had taken a test and it came back negative.

“But on February 1st, after realizing that where I work many people were infected, my body started to feel sore, tired, headache and very short of breath. I ride alone and when I tested positive, my boss set aside a room where I work and allowed me to isolate myself in the clinic,” he said.

Unfortunately, however, the worst was yet to come. The following day (2), Margarete’s health condition got worse. With comorbidities, she had to be admitted to the University Hospital and spent two days in the infirmary.

“But my saturation went down a lot and I was transferred to the ICU. The doctors wanted to intubate me, but I cried and asked them not to do this procedure. Then they put on mechanical ventilation and came in with medication. My body responded and I stayed for seven days in the intensive care unit until I returned to the infirmary room, where I stayed for another day and a half until I was discharged and returned to my house”, he recalled.

Today, Margarete says that she had sequels from Covid-19. “When I walk a lot and after taking a shower, my lips turn purple and I get tired easily for any reason,” he lamented. “I was treated with a cardiologist, physiotherapist and physical trainer. All due to this serious infection” he commented, he stressed that he is a “very fearful person. “I’ve already taken three doses of the vaccine, but I’m afraid of reinfecting myself”, he assumed.

I JUST THANK YOU…

Reinstated from Covid-19, Margarete said that this is a time to be thankful after the storm she went through in her life. “I was born again and was supported in the most delicate moment of my life, by guardian angels”, she said. “I believe that the legacy this disease left is that everyone should love their neighbor more. Be more humble. We are nothing in the face of this serious disease”, he guaranteed.

Margarete also pointed out that several professionals gave their all so that she could be again among her family and friends. “I would like to thank the professionals at the University Hospital, Physiotherapy at Unicep, Maria Aparecida Zancheta Pedro, Valquíria da Silva Pedro, owners of the Aconchego for Elderly boarding school, my family and the churches that prayed for me”, he concluded.

Comments system cackland

Read too

Latest news