Old savings are good and make more money: is this myth or true? – 12/06/2021

Rules of old and new savings

The return on old savings is 0.5% per month + TR This gives a return of 6.17% per year.

New savings are attributed to those who entered savings after May 2012. The profitability of the latest version is 70% of the Selic rate (basic interest rate) — this percentage is applied until the rate reaches the limit of 8.5 % per year.

The Selic rate is currently at 7.75% per year. Thus, the return on new savings is 5.43% per year — below the return on old savings (6.17% per year).

The economist says that when the Selic rises above 8.5% per year, the profitability of savings is locked in the same rule as the old savings: 6.17% per year.

“It is not possible to make contributions to the old savings account. All the money you have put into savings from May 2012 until now goes under the new savings rule,” said Esperandio, who is also from the Econoweek channel.

Is it worth exchanging old savings for Selic Treasure?

In the program, Esperandio consulted the Treasury Direct platform to see if the bonds are yielding higher than those of old savings. On November 25, there were two Treasury Selic bonds available:

Selic Treasure 2024: pays Selic plus bonus of 0.11% per year (7.86% per year)

pays Selic plus bonus of 0.11% per year (7.86% per year) Selic Treasure 2027: pays Selic plus bonus of 0.25% per year (8% per year)

It is worth mentioning that the investment conditions mentioned here refer to November 25th. Fees may vary from day to day.

[Os dois títulos de Tesouro Selic estão com] returns above the profitability of old savings. And the Selic is in an uptrend, possibly going beyond double digits. Therefore, Treasure Selic is paying off more.

César Esperandio, economist at UOL Investimentos

