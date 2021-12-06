Ômicron appears not to have high gravity, but it’s too early for definitive positions, says White House adviser | World

Early evidence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus is “somewhat encouraging,” said Anthony Fauci, senior US government adviser on the pandemic. He indicated, however, that information is still lacking to reach a conclusion.

“It’s too early to make any definitive statements,” Fauci told American broadcaster CNN. “So far, there doesn’t seem to be a great degree of gravity.”

“We have to be careful before making any determination that it’s less severe or doesn’t actually cause any serious illness comparable to the delta variant. But so far, the signs are somewhat encouraging regarding the severity.”

Laboratory tests try to analyze the omicron, a virus strain with dozens of mutations, to determine if it is more transmissible than other variants, if it is more resistant to vaccine immunity and infections or if it generates more severe symptoms. Results are expected in the coming weeks.

“There is a real risk that we will have a decrease in the effectiveness of vaccines,” Stephen Hoge, president of vaccine maker Moderna, told ABC channel. But the magnitude of the effects is still unknown, he said.

“It remains to be seen whether it will be as we saw with the delta variant, against which vaccines were still effective recently, or whether we will see something like a 50% reduction in effectiveness, which would mean we need to restart the vaccines.”

Moderna and other pharmaceutical companies, such as Pfizer, have already started working to adapt their vaccines to the new variant, if necessary. At least 15 US states and about 40 countries have confirmed cases of the omicron variant.