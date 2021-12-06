Ômicron may have part of the cold virus and cause more reinfections

The Ômicron variant may have incorporated at least one of its mutations when collecting a genetic fragment from another virus – probably a cause of the common cold – present in the same infected cells. The finding was published last week on the OSG Preprints platform, according to Uol.

Not yet reviewed by other scientists or published in a journal, the cold virus fusion study hypothesizes that this genetic sequence does not appear in earlier versions of Sars-CoV-2, but is present in many other viruses, including those that cause the common cold, and in the human genome.

By incorporating this fragment, Ômicron can appear “more humane” so it could evade the onslaught of the human immune system, said Venky Soundararajan of the Nference Data Analysis Institute in Cambridge, Massachusetts, who led the study on the Subject.

Images compare Ômicron to Delta mutations. Credit: Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù/Disclosure

As a result, the virus is more easily transmitted, but it would cause a milder disease than that caused by other Covid strains or asymptomatic. As the studies are still initial, scientists still don’t know if Ômicron is more infectious than other variants, if it causes more serious illnesses or if it will surpass Delta as the most dominant variant of Covid-19.

Some previous studies have already indicated that cells present in the human lungs and gastrointestinal system can harbor Sars-CoV-2 and the common cold virus at the same time.

Simultaneous infection would allow for “viral recombination”, when two different viruses interact while making copies of themselves and generating new microorganisms that contain at least a part of their genetic material in common.

Soundararajan’s study shows that this new mutation may have first occurred in a person infected with the two pathogens (organisms that are capable of causing disease in one host) when one version of Sars-CoV-2 took genetic material from another. virus.

The agency’s expectation is that, in the coming weeks, data from the initial assessments will be available. So far, these impacts are not known. In the note, Anvisa also assesses that the best thing to do is for the population to get vaccinated or receive the booster of the immunizing agent.

In the case of reinfection, the increase in cases in South Africa, according to preliminary studies, is linked to Ômicron. According to these data, this strain is two or three times more likely to cause reinfections compared to other variants.

“These findings suggest that the omicron is partially driven by an increased ability to infect previously infected individuals,” said Juliet Pulliam, a professor at Stellenbosch University and one of the researchers on the study, the BBC report.

SEE ÔMICRON SYMPTOMS

The World Health Organization (WHO) considers, since last week, Ômicron as a “variant of concern”. Espírito Santo has not yet registered the new variant, but in Brazil there are already three confirmed cases. The new strain was sequenced by South Africa on November 25, and with the analysis of patients who became infected, the symptoms of Ômicron are already known and that it is a potentially more transmissible variant.

The infectious diseases specialist Martina Zanotti explains the new variant. “The symptoms are similar to those we already know about: fever, body aches, headache, cough, sore throat, and some others that are more uncommon, such as diarrhea and vomiting”, he says.

Physician Angelique Coetzee, president of the Medical Association of South Africa, who saw patients with the new variant before it was discovered, noticed that the symptoms of Ômicron reported are more similar to the Beta variant, but differ from Delta, one of the predominant in the country. According to the doctor told the newspaper O Globo, Delta’s symptoms are: high pulse rate, low oxygen levels and loss of smell and taste.

The third case of the variant was confirmed this Wednesday (1). It is a 29-year-old passenger who came from Ethiopia and had tested positive for Covid-19. He was isolated in Guarulhos, in the state of São Paulo, and monitored by the surveillance of the municipality in which he resides. The man received the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus, and he had no symptoms.

To date, no deaths associated with the Ômicron variant have been reported, according to the WHO. Martina Zanotti says what it expects from the impacts of the new variant. “We hope it will be a lighter and less deadly variant, also taking into account that a good part of the population has already been vaccinated”, he explains.

Despite having a lower mortality rate, Ômicron is more transmissible. “The variant has a greater transmission potential. This is due to its mutation in the Spike protein, which is the virus’ surface protein, responsible for entering the body. Making it more viral”, explains the infectious disease specialist.

According to her, despite the differences of the new variant, the form of prevention has not changed. “The prevention is the same and must be maintained: mask, alcohol, and social distance”, says Zanotti