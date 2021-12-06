On the day of delivery of the Brazilian champion cup, Atlético-MG fans celebrate for BH | athletic-mg

Celebrate, supporter of Atlético-MG! Once again, in less than a week, the streets of Belo Horizonte were taken over by black and white. After the big celebration on Thursday, at Praça Sete, this Sunday, the Rooster lovers also took to the streets. As soon as the game at Mineirão ended, hundreds of villagers took over Praça Sete, this time without the club’s official schedule.

1 of 4 Atlético-MG fans occupy Praça Sete and celebrate title — Photo: Guilherme Macedo/TV Globo Atlético-MG fans occupy Praça Sete and celebrate title — Photo: Guilherme Macedo/TV Globo

The fans present in Praça Sete closed the traffic at the intersections of Avenida Amazonas and Avenida Afonso Pena. However, the Military Police tried to make way for the cars to pass. (see video below) Traffic in the central region of the capital was extremely complicated with the closed roads.

Atletico-MG fans take downtown streets, and PM tries to free up traffic at Praça Sete (TV Globo)

Despite getting a ticket, fans insisted on closing the intersection for the passage of cars. The PM then tried to disperse the fans, who ran away.

Atlético-MG fans disperse after PM tries to clear traffic at Praça Sete

Other parts of the city, where there are traditional bars that gather fans of the Galo, were also full. These were the cases of Arena do Espeto, in the Horto district, in the east of the capital, and of Salomão’s bar, in Serra, in the Center-South region. Throughout the city and also in the metropolitan region echoed sounds of fireworks, horns and the club anthem.

2 of 4 Bar do Salomão, south-central region of Belo Horizonte — Photo: André Guimarães/TV Globo Bar do Salomão, south-central region of Belo Horizonte — Photo: André Guimarães/TV Globo

A party organized by businessmen was being prepared for the Savassi region. However, after not getting authorization from the Belo Horizonte City Hall, the event was cancelled. Despite that, there was also a celebration of the Atleticans who gathered in the bars of the closed Savassi block to watch the game.

3 of 4 Arena do Espeto, in Horto, east region of Belo Horizonte — Photo: Guilherme Macedo/TV Globo Arena do Espeto, in Horto, east region of Belo Horizonte — Photo: Guilherme Macedo/Tv Globo

Oh man, Galão won once again

On the field, at Mineirão, another turnaround. Galo came out ahead of Bragantino, took the turn, but sought the result after changes from coach Cuca. With the positive result, Galo won another one at Brasileirão, reaching 84 points.